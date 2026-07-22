Stormers Get "Rapp-ed" Up

Published on July 21, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







York left-hander Shawn Rapp fired five no-hit innings in his third start for the Revs, pitching his club to a 5-1 win over the Lancaster Stormers Tuesday evening at Penn Medicine Park.

Rapp (1-3) walked two and struck out five while facing just 16 batters and throwing 73 pitches over his five-inning stint.

Both walks came to start innings. Melvin Mercedes opened up the game with a free pass, moved to second on a bunt and stole third but was left there waiting for a ride home. Michael Snyder picked up the other walk in the third but was immediately erased on a 6-4-3 double play.

Meanwhile, York built a 5-0 lead off Noah Bremer (5-4). Jackson Ross led off the second with a double to right center. Shed Long, Jr. whacked a liner off Bremer's leg and reached on an infield single as the ball deflected into foul territory, Bremer induced a pop up to second out of Drew Ramirez before walking Mike Rosario to load the bases.

Bremer bounced a pitch past Joe DeLuca, allowing the first run to score and each trailing runner to advance a base. The next pitch was grounded to third, scoring the second run.

Austin Bates doubled home a pair of two-out runs in the fourth inning. The final York run of the night came in the fifth, when, after Brian Rey was thrown out on a steal attempt, Jacob Teter walked. Ross and Long followed with ground singles through the left side to produce the run.

Lancaster finally dented the scoreboard in the sixth inning when Michael Snyder greeted Hunter Parsons with a homer onto the right field deck. The Stormers missed on a great opportunity to close the gap when the next two batters struck out after Jalen Battles walked, and Melvin Mercedes doubled to right. Nathan Martorella ended the inning with a fly ball to the warning track in right center.

Richie Dell and Kaleb Sophy combined to throw three scoreless innings of relief for the Stormers.

Jason Bollman (4-6) will make the start for the Stormers on Wednesday against right-hander Rhett Kouba (7-2). Fans may tune into the action on Home Team Network, powered by Dugout TV, or Blue Ridge Cable, starting at 6:40.

NOTES: Corey Rosier lost a 25-game hitting streak...Mercedes walked for the 13th time in the last six games and kept his OBP over .500 on the season...The Stormers are 5-8 against York on the season...A York win on Wednesday will keep the Community Cup at WellSpan Park for another year.







Atlantic League Stories from July 21, 2026

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