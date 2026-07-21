Atlantic League Names Player/Pitcher of the Week, 7.21.26

Published on July 21, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL) News Release







(New York) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball today announced that High Point Rockers third baseman Mikey Kane has been named the ALPB Player of the Week for July 14-19 with York Revolution starting pitcher Julian Costa honored as the Pitcher of the Week.

Kane, 25, led the Atlantic League with a .632 batting average last week, garnering 12 hits in 19 at-bats with three home runs, 10 runs scored and six RBI. The third baseman had a pair of four-hit games and homered in three consecutive contests as the Rockers took four of six games in a home series with the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars. The former Oregon State shortstop was acquired by the Rockers in a trade with the Lexington Legends on June 16 and since then, Kane has hit .370 with four homers and 13 RBI.

Costa, 24, is in his first year of professional baseball, having finished his college career at West Chester University where he was the top starter for the Golden Rams. Last week, Costa made two starts vs. Staten Island, going 2-0 with a 2.77 ERA over 13 innings, allowing just six runs while walking three and striking out seven. Costa, for the season, stands at 4-1 with a 3.93 ERA with a quality start in five of his first six professional outings. The left-hander's two wins last week helped the Revolution take five of six games from the FerryHawks as they have grabbed a two-game lead in the North Division.

After an off day on Monday, the Atlantic League resumes play on Tuesday, July 21, with a number of key match-ups on the schedule. North Division leader York (12-3) will visit archrival Lancaster (7-8) for six-games in the War of the Roses series. The Long Island Ducks (10-5), sitting in second place in the North, will visit North first half champion Hagerstown (8-7). The two teams tied for first place in the South, the Lexington Legends (9-6) and High Point Rockers (9-6) will square off over six games at CommonSpirit Ballpark in Lexington. South first half pennant winner Southern Maryland (7-8) will visit Staten Island (2-13) this week while the Charleston Dirty Birds (6-9) host the Gastonia Ghost Peppers (5-10) at GoMart Ballpark.

The Atlantic League has advanced 56 players to either Major League affiliates or international league teams this season. The league record for player transfers in a season is 73 set in 2021.

Atlantic League fans can catch every game, both live and archived, on DugoutTV.org. Anchored by Atlantic League live games, Dugout TV is a streaming platform created to transform how fans experience baseball, and its extended family of diamond sports. DTV expands the reach of the league from a seasonal, game-based product into a year-round destination for fans, historians, journalists, and creators who share a passion for the game in all its forms. Visit

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ALPB Player of the Week 2026

5/17/26 3B/OF Jackson Ross York

5/24/26 OF Jake Thompson Lancaster

6/1/26 1B Danny Bautista, Jr. So. Maryland

6/8/26 3B Tyler Miller Lancaster

6/15/26 2B Bryson Brigman Gastonia

6/22/26 C/OF Chris Proctor Gastonia

6/29/26 C/OF Luke Napleton High Point

7/6/26 1B Jacob Teter York

7/13/26 1B Darick Hall Hagerstown

7/20/26 3B Mikey Kane High Point

ALPB Pitcher of the Week 2026

5/17/26 RHP Luke Albright Lancaster

5/24/26 RHP Conner Greene Lexington

6/1/26 RHP Quinton Martinez Lancaster

6/8/26 RHP Connor Curlis Hagerstown

6/15/26 RHP Isaac Fix So. Maryland

6/22/26 RHP Armando Vasquez Charleston

6/29/26 RHP Eddy Demurias Hagerstown

7/6/26 RHP Tanner Jacobson Long Island

7/13/26 RHP Yuhi Sako High Point

7/20/26 LHP Julian Costa York







Atlantic League Stories from July 21, 2026

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