Stormers Survive Heartstopping Ninth

Published on July 19, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Matt Swarmer dominated, but the right-hander could not get the final out.

The right-hander faced two batters over the minimum for 8 2/3 innings and carried a 6-1 lead with one out left to get.

Terrell Tatum doubled, leading to a sting of five straight hits off Swarmer (1-4) and Cole Patten before the latter finally struck out Rene Pinto to hold on to a 6-4 victory over the Long Island Ducks Sunday afternoon at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The win gained a split of the six-game series for the Stormers.

Lancaster had taken control of the game in the top half of the fourth inning. With the score tied, 1-1, David Smith drilled a leadoff single into right off Tanner Jacobson (3-4) and moved to second on a walk to Joe DeLuca. Joseph Carpenter advanced the runners with a bunt. Jalen Battles was hit by a pitch to load the bases, and Scott Kelly's dribbler up the third base line broke the 1-1 deadlock. Melvin Mercedes produced a second tally with a groundout, and Corey Rosier made it 4-1, legging out an infield hit. Kelly scored the inning's fourth run on a wild pitch.

The 5-1 lead held until the top of the ninth when Nathan Martorella hit his fourth homer of the series, a liner clearing the wall in right field.

Swarmer checked Long Island on three hits and a walk over the first eight innings, striking out only two. He retired Wilmer Difo on a deep fly to center to open the ninth. Kole Kaler followed with a medium flyout to left.

Then Tatum roped a 3-1 pitch into right center for the double. Gavin Collins reached on a ground single that Kelly stopped up the middle. Marcus Chiu snuck an RBI single into center to chase Swarmer.

Patten took over and yielded a soft line drive single to left by Aaron Takacs that barely eluded Mercedes' diving effort. Alsander Womack grounded a single into right to score the third run. Both runners moved up on a double steal before Patten fanned Pinto on a high fastball for his second save.

Lancaster will entertain York at Penn Medicine Park on Tuesday. The game will be carried on Dugout TV and Blue Ridge Cable beginning at 6:40.

NOTES: Martorella has six homers total out of Fairfield Properties Ballpark in 12 games...Rosier extended his on base streak to 25 games...Mercedes has 12 walks in five games.







Atlantic League Stories from July 19, 2026

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