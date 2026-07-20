Legends Close Road Trip with 6-2 Win over Ghost Peppers

Published on July 19, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







GASTONIA, N.C. - The Lexington Legends wrapped up their road series with a 6-2 victory over the Gastonia Ghost Peppers on Sunday afternoon at CaroMont Health Park.

Lexington jumped out to an early lead with a run in the first inning before breaking the game open with four runs in the second. Xane Washington opened the scoring with an RBI double in the first, and Patrick Sanchez added a run-scoring double in the second. Curtis Terry drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, and Nick Senzel capped the inning with another sacrifice fly as the Legends built a 5-0 advantage.

Washington led the offense by going 3-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored. Dylan Rock also collected three hits, finishing 3-for-4, while Senzel went 2-for-4 with an RBI and later added an RBI double in the seventh inning. Terry drove in a run, Sanchez finished with an RBI double, and the Legends totaled 11 hits in the victory.

The Lexington pitching staff limited Gastonia to just three hits. Peyton Glavine started and tossed two scoreless innings before Raudy Rivera earned the win, improving to 2-0 after striking out five over three hitless innings of relief. Meade Johnson worked the sixth and seventh innings, while David Stich, Connor Cooke and Carson Lambert combined to close out the final two innings. Lambert struck out two in a scoreless ninth.

With the win, the Legends improved to 9-6 in the second half of the Atlantic League season.

The Legends return home Tuesday to open a six-game series against the High Point Rockers at CommonSpirit Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from July 19, 2026

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