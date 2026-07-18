Legends Shut out Ghost Peppers, 9-0

Published on July 17, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







GASTONIA, N.C. - Nic Laio tossed seven scoreless innings and the Lexington Legends backed him with a 13-hit attack in a 9-0 victory over the Gastonia Ghost Peppers on Friday night at CaroMont Health Park.

Laio earned the win after allowing just four hits over seven innings while striking out four and walking four. The right-hander stranded seven Gastonia baserunners, and Connor Cooke finished off the shutout with two perfect innings of relief, striking out one.

The Legends struck quickly in the first inning. Xane Washington led off the game with a single before Nick Senzel launched a two-run home run to left field, his ninth of the season, to give Lexington an early 2-0 lead.

Lexington added another run in the second when Patrick Sanchez singled, stole second, and scored on Washington's RBI single to make it 3-0.

Laio kept the Ghost Peppers off the scoreboard through seven innings, and the Legends broke the game open with five runs in the eighth. Senzel started the rally with a double before Jackson Feltner drove him in with an RBI single. Gabe Howell followed with a double, Sanchez added an RBI single, Weston Eberly brought home a run on a groundout, and Tres Gonzalez capped the inning with an RBI single to extend the lead to 8-0.

The Legends added their final run in the ninth when Sanchez doubled and later scored on Micajah Wall's RBI groundout.

Sanchez led the offense by going 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI, two runs scored and a walk. Senzel also recorded three hits, including his ninth home run of the season, while driving in two runs and scoring twice. Washington finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Feltner collected two hits and an RBI, and Howell added two hits as Lexington totaled 13 hits.

With the win, the Legends improved to 7-6 in the second half of the Atlantic League season.

The series continues Saturday night at CaroMont Health Park, with first pitch scheduled for 7:00 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from July 17, 2026

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