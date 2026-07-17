Legends Rally Falls Just Short in 12-11 Loss to Gastonia

Published on July 16, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







GASTONIA, N.C. - The Lexington Legends erased a seven-run deficit with a six-run sixth inning but came up just short, falling 12-11 to the Gastonia Ghost Peppers on Thursday night at CaroMont Health Park.

Xane Washington paced the Legends' offense with a 4-for-6 performance, driving in two runs and scoring twice. Curtis Terry finished 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Nick Senzel collected three hits and an RBI. Lexington totaled 13 hits and drew 11 walks in the back-and-forth contest.

The Legends struck first with two runs in the opening inning before Gastonia answered with 10 runs over the next four innings to take a 10-4 lead.

Lexington responded with its biggest inning of the season in the sixth, sending 12 batters to the plate and scoring six runs to tie the game at 10-10. Jackson Feltner delivered a two-run single, Washington added a two-run single, and Gabe Howell and Eric Rataczak each drove in a run during the rally.

The Legends took an 11-10 lead in the eighth on Juan Gonzalez's RBI single, but Gastonia answered with two runs in the bottom of the ninth to walk off the series' third game.

With the loss, the Legends moved to 6-6 in the second half of the Atlantic League season.

The series continues Friday night at CaroMont Health Park, with first pitch scheduled for 7:00 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from July 16, 2026

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