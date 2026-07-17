Legends Rally Falls Just Short in 12-11 Loss to Gastonia
Published on July 16, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)
Lexington Legends News Release
GASTONIA, N.C. - The Lexington Legends erased a seven-run deficit with a six-run sixth inning but came up just short, falling 12-11 to the Gastonia Ghost Peppers on Thursday night at CaroMont Health Park.
Xane Washington paced the Legends' offense with a 4-for-6 performance, driving in two runs and scoring twice. Curtis Terry finished 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Nick Senzel collected three hits and an RBI. Lexington totaled 13 hits and drew 11 walks in the back-and-forth contest.
The Legends struck first with two runs in the opening inning before Gastonia answered with 10 runs over the next four innings to take a 10-4 lead.
Lexington responded with its biggest inning of the season in the sixth, sending 12 batters to the plate and scoring six runs to tie the game at 10-10. Jackson Feltner delivered a two-run single, Washington added a two-run single, and Gabe Howell and Eric Rataczak each drove in a run during the rally.
The Legends took an 11-10 lead in the eighth on Juan Gonzalez's RBI single, but Gastonia answered with two runs in the bottom of the ninth to walk off the series' third game.
With the loss, the Legends moved to 6-6 in the second half of the Atlantic League season.
The series continues Friday night at CaroMont Health Park, with first pitch scheduled for 7:00 p.m.
Atlantic League Stories from July 16, 2026
- Legends Rally Falls Just Short in 12-11 Loss to Gastonia - Lexington Legends
- Ducks Race Past Stormers and into Record Book - Long Island Ducks
- Ducks Set Steals Record - Lancaster Stormers
- High Point Rockers Overcome 10-0 Deficit in 20-12 Win over Hagerstown - High Point Rockers
- Early Work: Revs Punch Timeclock with Daytime Drubbing - York Revolution
- From the Crabs to Queens: Vazquez Is Third 2026 Blue Crab to Sign with Mets - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs
- Press Box Chronicles Added to DugoutTV Content - AtL
- Revs' Streaks Fall at Hands of Hawks - York Revolution
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lexington Legends Stories
- Legends Rally Falls Just Short in 12-11 Loss to Gastonia
- Sanchez Homers Twice as Legends Fall to Gastonia, 16-5
- Dixon Named Atlantic League First Half All-Star at Second Base
- Legends Take Series Opener with 9-2 Win over Gastonia
- Palmegiani, Rock Homer in 8-4 Loss to York