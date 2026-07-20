Revs Polish off Dominant Week Full of Wins at Home

Published on July 19, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): The York Revolution won their fourth straight and ninth in the last 10 games, overwhelming the Staten Island FerryHawks with a 12-2 victory on Sunday afternoon at WellSpan Park.

It was another total team effort as starter Julian Costa (4-1) tossed seven strong innings in the win while the offense posted double figures for the fourth consecutive games and fifth time in as many victories in the six-game series.

Costa took a shutout into the fifth and came up clutch early to keep the game scoreless, retiring Gary Mattis on a 1-4-3 double play to get out of a first-and-third situation in the third inning.

York broke through in the bottom of the fourth as Jackson Ross nailed a leadoff single off the base of the Arch Nemesis and stole second. Shed Long Jr.'s ground out advanced Ross to third and with the infield in, Drew Ramirez elevated a sac fly liner to center to drive in the game's first run.

The Revs rallied for three more in the fifth, using four consecutive hits to build a 4-0 lead. Austin Bates sparked things with a one-out single to left and stole second. Nick Dunn's single to right put runners at the corners. Brian Rey came through with one of the game's biggest hits, driving a two-run triple to deep right. Jacob Teter followed with an RBI single through the right side of the infield, chasing Hawks starter Bernardo Flores (0-2).

Staten Island made noise in the sixth inning, snapping a streak of seven straight retired by Costa. Luis Garcia led off the inning with a double to left and Blake Rutherford singled up the middle to break up the shutout. Andrew Semo cut it to 4-2 with a one-out RBI single to left later in the inning, but Costa induced another big double play, retiring Lamar Briggs on a 5-4-3 twin killing to finish the sixth before handling a 1-2-3 seventh inning to cap his day.

The Revs got those two runs back in the bottom of the sixth to rebuild the lead to four runs. Ramirez (3-for-3) led off with an infield single and Mike Rosario lofted a double to the left field line putting two in scoring position. A wild pitch brought home Ramirez, and two batters later, Bates launched a sac fly to deep center as the Revs held a 6-2 lead.

Signed earlier in the day, lefty Brendan Yagesh made his pro debut with a scoreless eighth, striking out Brandon Wagner for his first career punch out.

York put it out of reach with six runs on seven hits in the bottom of the eighth. Bates (2-for-3, two RBI) ripped an RBI single to left, and with two outs the floodgates opened. Rey (2-for-5) served a single to left for his third RBI of the day. Teter (2-for-4, three RBI) nailed a two-run double to right center and Ross (2-for-5) launched a towering RBI double, his league-leading 25th, high off the Nemesis in left. That got Long Jr. to the plate one final time, and the Revs' designated hitter extended his season-opening hitting streak to 11 games with an RBI double down the third base line to cap off the scoring.

Yagesh closed it out, retiring the side in order in the ninth on a pair of fly outs and a strikeout.

York improves to 47-31 and 12-3 in the second half. The Revs are a league-best 15-3 in their last 18 games and 19-6 in the last 25.

Notes: The Revs have won 12 of 13 at home, improving to a league-best 30-12 in home games. York is 14-1 against Staten Island. Costa tied season-highs with seven innings and five strikeouts, posting his fifth quality start in six career outings and fourth in-a-row. He is 3-0 with a 2.77 ERA over his last four starts and 4-0 with a 1.69 ERA in four starts at WellSpan Park. Costa is 3-0 with a 2.25 ERA in three starts against the FerryHawks, having earned wins in the first and final games of this week's series. Long Jr. has an RBI in 10 of his first 11 games, and his 22 RBI in 11 games tie him with Daryle Ward (Newark, 2010) for fastest to 22 RBI in league history (records available since 2010). He is now batting .442 (19-for-43) in his first 11 games with York. Dunn (2-for-4) has a 10-game hitting streak (15-for-41, .366) and a 26-game on-base streak. Rey has an 11-game hitting streak with multiple hits in all six games of this week's series, during which he batted .542 (13-for-24) with seven extra-base hits and nine RBI; he has hit safely in 31 of his last 32 games and 46 of 49 since May 24 with three hitting streaks of 11 or longer during that stretch. Teter has 26 RBI in his last 12 home games. Rosario had at least one hit and a run scored in all six games this week, going 8-for-19 (.421). Ramirez posted his second career three-hit game and is 8-for-13 on a four-game hitting streak; he has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 with seven multi-hit games, batting .463 (19-for-41) on that stretch. Yagesh joins the Revs after pitching for Aberdeen of the MLB Draft League; the Maryland native is a product of Mount Saint Mary's and Virginia Tech and becomes the franchise record seventh rookie to play for the Revs this season and sixth to make his pro debut. The Revs now have seven lefties on the current roster including five in the bullpen. Ben Blackwell was placed on the reserve / left the team list prior to the game.

Next: The Revs visit Lancaster to begin a six-game series Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. LHP Shawn Rapp (1-3, 4.75) faces righty Noah Bremer (5-3, 5.71) in the opener. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, the York Revolution app, and Home Team Network's Dugout TV beginning 20 minutes prior to first pitch at 6:25 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from July 19, 2026

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