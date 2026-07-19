Legends Defeat Ghost Peppers, 7-5

Published on July 18, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







GASTONIA, N.C. - A six-run third inning powered the Lexington Legends to a 7-5 victory over the Gastonia Ghost Peppers on Saturday night at CaroMont Health Park.

Lexington erased an early 2-0 deficit with six runs on five hits in the third inning, capitalizing on three Gastonia errors. Dylan Rock delivered a two-run double to give the Legends the lead before Tres Gonzalez followed with a two-run double. Gabe Howell added an RBI double later in the inning, and Nick Senzel scored on a Gastonia throwing error to cap the rally.

Senzel added to the lead in the fifth inning, leading off with his 10th home run of the season to make it 7-3. He finished 2-for-2 with a double, a home run, an RBI, two runs scored and two walks.

Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Rock drove in two runs with his third-inning double. Howell added a hit and an RBI, and Patrick Sanchez recorded a hit and scored a run as the Legends totaled seven hits.

Jimmy Loper earned the win after allowing four runs on eight hits over seven innings while striking out six. John Armstrong followed with a dominant scoreless eighth inning, striking out all three batters he faced, before Carson Lambert worked the ninth to earn his eighth save of the season.

With the win, the Legends improved to 8-6 in the second half of the Atlantic League season.

The series concludes Sunday afternoon at CaroMont Health Park, with first pitch scheduled for 4:00 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from July 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.