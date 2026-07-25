Legends Bats Stay Hot in 10-5 Win over High Point

Published on July 24, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - The Lexington Legends continued their strong second-half play Friday night, collecting 16 hits in a 10-5 victory over the High Point Rockers at CommonSpirit Ballpark.

Despite falling behind early, Lexington's offense responded in a big way to secure its fourth win in five games and maintain first place in the Atlantic League's second-half standings.

High Point jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and added two more runs in the third on Ethan Skender's two-run homer to make it 5-1.

The Legends answered in the bottom of the fourth. Damiano Palmegiani opened the inning with a solo home run, his 11th of the season, before Lexington loaded the bases. Jackson Feltner delivered the biggest hit of the night with a three-run double to tie the game at 5-5. Patrick Sanchez followed later in the inning with an RBI single to give the Legends a 6-5 lead.

Lexington added three more runs in the sixth inning. Eric Rataczak drove in two with a single, and Feltner capped the frame with an RBI knock to extend the advantage to 9-5.

Xane Washington provided the final run of the night with a solo home run in the eighth inning, his third homer of the season.

Feltner led the offense with four RBI while going 2-for-4 with a double. Rataczak finished with three RBI and two hits, while Gabe Howell recorded a three-hit night with two doubles. Washington, Tres Gonzalez, Curtis Terry, and Palmegiani also collected multiple hits in the victory.

Jimmy Loper earned the win, improving to 8-5 on the season. The right-hander worked eight innings, allowing five runs, just two earned, on five hits while striking out nine. John Armstrong closed out the game with a scoreless ninth inning.

The Legends improve to 12-7 in the second half of the Atlantic League season.

Lexington and High Point continue their six-game series on Saturday night at CommonSpirit Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from July 24, 2026

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