Early Runs Lead Ducks Past Flying Boxcars

Published on July 24, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Hagerstown, Md.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars 7-3 on Friday night in the fourth game of a six-game series at Meritus Park.

The Ducks took an early 1-0 lead two batters into the game on Terrell Tatum's 431-foot solo home run to center field off Flying Boxcars starter Chase Chaney. Hagerstown tied it up at one in the bottom of the inning on Robert Brooks' sacrifice fly to right field off Ducks starter Ryan Cardona. Long Island took the lead back in the second on Kole Kaler's RBI infield single to second.

Four more runs came home for the visitors in the third, as Jorge Bonifacio's RBI double to left, Alsander Womack's two-run triple to center and Oscar Hernandez's RBI single to left made it 6-1 Ducks. Marcus Chiu scored from third on a double play ball in the fourth to push Long Island's lead to six.

Hagerstown closed to within 7-3 in the seventh on a two-run single to center by Noah Smith. However, Bryan Shaw and Jacob Asa pitched back-to-back scoreless innings to seal the victory for the Flock.

Cardona (2-1) earned the win, tossing six innings of one-run ball, allowing two hits and five walks while striking out five. Chaney (0-1) suffered the loss, surrendering six runs on nine hits and three walks in three innings with two strikeouts.

Hernandez led the Ducks with three hits and an RBI. Womack added two hits, three RBIs and a run, while Chiu and Aaron Takacs each chipped in with two hits.

The Ducks and Flying Boxcars continue their six-game series on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Meritus Park. Fans can follow all the action live on Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today. Right-hander Drew VerHagen (0-0, 0.00) takes the mound for the Ducks against Flying Boxcars righty DJ Johnson (5-4, 5.23).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, July 28, to begin a six-game series against the Staten Island FerryHawks. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at a special early time of 5:05 for all fans. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive QuackerJack Caps, courtesy of Built Different Sports. It will also be a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday and Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 726 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from July 24, 2026

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