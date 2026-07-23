Legends Use Fast Start to Beat High Point 7-2

Published on July 22, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - The Lexington Legends scored five runs in the first inning and never looked back, defeating the High Point Rockers 7-2 on Wednesday night at CommonSpirit Ballpark.

Lexington sent 10 batters to the plate in the opening frame and took advantage of two High Point errors to build an early lead. Nick Senzel got the scoring started with an RBI double before Curtis Terry lifted a sacrifice fly. Jackson Feltner followed with an RBI single, and Weston Eberly capped the inning with a two-run double to give the Legends a 5-0 advantage.

High Point got on the board in the third inning, but the Legends answered in the fifth when Terry drove home Dylan Rock with an RBI single. Gabe Howell added an RBI single in the seventh inning to extend Lexington's lead to 7-2.

The Legends finished with 10 hits in the victory. Terry went 2-for-3 with an RBI, Eberly finished 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, and Rock scored three runs while collecting two hits and stealing two bases. Senzel added an RBI double, while Feltner and Howell each drove in a run.

Caden Spivey earned the win for Lexington, allowing one run on five hits over five innings while striking out four. Raudy Rivera worked two innings out of the bullpen and allowed one run, and Connor Cooke tossed two scoreless innings to close out the victory.

High Point was led offensively by Aidan Brewer, who went 3-for-4, while Ty Hubbard and Ethan Skender each recorded two hits.

The Legends are now 10-7 in the second half of the Atlantic League season and continue their six-game series against the Rockers on Thursday night at CommonSpirit Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.







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