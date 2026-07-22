Revs' Costa Named Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week

Published on July 22, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release









York Revolution pitcher Julian Costa

(York Revolution) York Revolution pitcher Julian Costa(York Revolution)

(York, Pa.): York Revolution rookie lefty Julian Costa has been named Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week for the week of July 14-19, it was announced by the league office yesterday. Costa becomes the Revs' third weekly award winner as recognized by the Atlantic League this season.

The 24-year-old picked up a pair of wins last week, beginning with a 10-4 victory vs Staten Island last Tuesday in which he allowed just two earned runs in six innings. He was even more spectacular on Sunday in a 12-2 victory, tying a career-high with seven innings while allowing just two runs and striking out five while walking one.

Costa is 4-1 with a 3.93 ERA to begin his pro career, having logged quality starts in five of his six outings. He is 3-0 with a 2.77 ERA over his last four starts, and 4-0 with a 1.69 ERA in four nods at WellSpan Park.

"His poise is good and the game doesn't speed up on him," remarked Revs manager Rick Forney. "He's always under control out there. He keeps throwing strikes and does a really good job. I'd be willing to bet a Major League organization is going to have interest in this young man."

The Mantua, NJ native signed with York to begin his pro career after completing an All-American career at West Chester University where he helped lead the Golden Rams to the NCAA Division II World Series this spring. He went 35-10 with a 3.28 ERA over his college career, setting program records for wins, strikeouts (305) and innings (307.0). He closed his career as the Division II active leader in career wins and shutouts (6) while finishing second in strikeouts. This spring saw him set a Golden Rams record for wins, going 13-2 with a 2.59 ERA while authoring his second career no-hitter as he was named PSAC East Pitcher of the Year and consensus Atlantic Region Pitcher of the Year.

Costa joins 3B/LF Jackson Ross (May 18) and 1B Jacob Teter (July 7) as Revs' Atlantic League weekly award winners this season.

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