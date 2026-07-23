Revs Outlast Stormers in Extra Inning Classic

Published on July 23, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(Lancaster, Pa.): The York Revolution outlasted the Lancaster Stormers, 8-7 in a 12-inning thriller on Wednesday night at Penn Medicine Park. York's third lead of the night, taken in the top of the 12th inning, stood up as the difference as the Revs won their sixth in-a-row and will keep the Community Cup having clinched at least a tie in this year's War of the Roses series with four matchups remaining.

Revs starter Rhett Kouba was the story for most of the night, allowing just one run for the third consecutive start, this time doing so over a career-high eight innings, matching the Revs' longest outing of the year.

York led 3-1 into the ninth, thanks to Drew Ramirez who ripped a two-out, two-run single to left in the fourth and the tandem of Jackson Ross who led off the sixth with a triple to left center and Shed Long Jr. who drove him home on a single to left.

The Revs were one strike away from victory when Joseph Carpenter tied the game on a two-run double to left center in the bottom of the ninth inning, forcing extras.

Neither team scored in the tenth, and the Revs received defensive heroics to prevent Lancaster from winning the game. With a runner at third and one out, Melvin Mercedes lofted a fly ball to right. Brian Rey unleashed a strike from right field, on the fly to home plate, nailing Jalen Battles to cut down the potential winning run on the Revs' season-high fourth double play turned on the night.

York took the lead on an error and a wild pitch for a 5-3 advantage in the 11th, but Corey Rosier tied it with a two-run homer to right, leading off the bottom of the frame. Revs reliever Shane Gray (7-2) rebounded to come up big, striking out Joe DeLuca and retiring David Smith on a fly out to strand the winning run at third, giving the Revs one more chance.

The Revs went ahead in the 12th on a passed ball, and added crucial runs on a double to right by Nick Dunn (12-game hitting streak) and on a single to left center by Devonte Brown.

Lancaster received back-to-back RBI singles by Dean Mihos and Mercedes with just one out in the bottom of the 12th as the Stormers refused to go away, but Ryan Shreve retired Rosier on a ground out, and after an intentional walk to load the bases, retired Scott Kelly on a grounder to short, escaping with his eighth career save and first since 2022 as York halted a four-game extra-inning losing streak, nabbing their first extra-inning win since May 6 at High Point.

The Revs improve to 9-5 in this year's War of the Roses series and will keep the Cup for a record fourth consecutive year, while they also build their first place lead in the North Division to a season-high three games over Long Island, improving to 14-3 in the second half. York (49-31) has won six straight overall and 11 of the last 12, while having also won six straight vs Lancaster head-to-head, and six in-a-row on the road, tying the second longest road winning streak in franchise history.

Notes: The Revs improve to 2-4 in extra-inning games. It is their first 12-inning game since June 8, 2025 at Lexington and their first 12-inning win since July 25, 2024 in Lancaster. Dunn extended his on-base streak to 28 consecutive games. Rey posted two hits and now has a 13-game hitting streak, his third of at least 13 games this year. Long Jr. has a 13-game hitting streak to begin his Revs career with an RBI in 12 of 13 games; he is now the fastest in league history (since 2010) to 24 RBI. Revs catcher Austin Bates nailed Lancaster attempting base stealers on strikeout, throw-out double plays in both the third and seventh innings, giving him 14 caught stealings on the year. Mike Rosario made a diving grab on a line drive in left field in the bottom of the fourth to prevent a run. Kouba matches Braden Scott (July 3 vs Lancaster) for the longest start by a Revs pitcher this season with eight innings; he now owns a 1.23 ERA (22.0 innings, three runs) over his last three outings and a 2.01 ERA over his last six starts. Kouba was handed a no-decision, denied of a potential league-leading eighth win and eighth consecutive victory. Kouba faced the minimum over a 14-batter stretch to end his outing. Lancaster retired 15 consecutive Revs hitters through the end of the tenth inning and kept the Revs without a hit from the sixth inning until Dunn's double in the 12th. Revs starters have a 2.06 ERA on the current six-game winning streak and have allowed just one run in 13.0 innings in Lancaster. Gray's seven wins are one shy of a Revs single-season record for a reliever and the most since Josh Judy won seven games in relief in 2019. York closer Josh Mollerus had a season-best eight outing scoreless streak and seven-game streak without a walk come to a close. The Revs are a league-best 17-3 since June 30 and 21-6 since June 21. The six-game winning streak is the Revs' fifth streak of at least five consecutive wins this season. York signed LHP Keyshawn Askew prior to the game; the Georgia native was a 10th round pick of the New York Mets out of Clemson University in 2021 and is 23-9 with a 3.19 ERA in his minor league career between the Mets and Tampa Bay Rays organizations.

Next: The Revs will aim to win the War of the Roses series outright for a fourth straight year on Thursday at 6:45 p.m. as RHP Scott Borgmann (1-0, 6.00) gets the ball. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, the York Revolution app, and Home Team Network's Dugout TV beginning at 6:25 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from July 23, 2026

Revs Outlast Stormers in Extra Inning Classic - York Revolution

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.