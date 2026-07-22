Rapp Sheet: Revs Stifle Stormers in Opener

Published on July 22, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(Lancaster, Pa.): Shawn Rapp spun five no-hit innings in his third career start as the York Revolution combined on a two-hitter, winning Tuesday's opener over the Lancaster Stormers, 5-1 at Penn Medicine Park.

York improves to 48-31 with a season-high 2.5 game lead for first place at 13-3 in the second half. The Revs have won five in-a-row overall and 10 of their last 11, and have also won five straight against Lancaster with an 8-5 lead in this year's War of the Roses series.

The Revs opened the scoring in the second inning. Jackson Ross sparked things with his league-leading 26th double on a shot to right center and Shed Long Jr. extended his season-opening hitting streak to 12 games with a comebacker off the leg of Lancaster starter Noah Bremer. Mike Rosario took a one-out walk to load the bases and a wild pitch brought home Ross with the game's first run. Austin Bates followed with a chopper to third for an RBI ground out, plating Long Jr. for a 2-0 lead.

Bates delivered a huge hit with two outs in the fourth, drilling a two-run double down the left field line to double the lead to 4-0. It was Bates' fourth three-RBI game of the year tying a season best as he now has 11 RBI in his last eight starts.

York added on in the fifth, this time mounting a two-out rally from scratch as Jacob Teter fought his way on with a walk and Ross singled to left. That set up Long Jr. who grounded an RBI single into left, becoming the fastest in league history (since 2010) to 23 RBI.

Rapp faced just one over the minimum, beginning the game with a leadoff walk. His only other baserunner came on a walk in the third inning which was erased on a double play, as he set career highs with five innings and five strikeouts and became the 13th pitcher in Revs history to carry a no-hitter through five innings as the team did it for the 17th time and second time this year (both at Lancaster).

Michael Snyder popped a short porch homer to right off Hunter Parsons in the bottom of the sixth for Lancaster's first hit, but after a walk and a double by Melvin Mercedes had Lancaster thinking comeback attempt, Parsons struck out the next two batters before retiring Nathan Martorella on a fly out to deep right center to slam the door on the threat.

Denny Bentley, Ryan Shreve, and Josh Mollerus all fired scoreless innings in relief to combine on the 18th performance in Revs history of allowing two hits or fewer in a nine-inning game (29th in any game), and first since July 25, 2025 at Staten Island.

Notes: The Revs are a league best 16-3 since June 30 and 20-6 since June 21. York has won five consecutive road games, their longest streak since a five-gamer July 9-20, 2025; it is one win shy of tying the second longest streak in club history (six, four times). Nick Dunn singled in the fifth, extending his hitting streak to 11 games and his on-base streak to 27. Brian Rey's first inning single gave him a 12-game hitting streak as he notched his league-leading 109th hit of the season. Long Jr. is batting .468 on his 12-game streak. Mollerus has a season-best eight appearance scoreless streak and has allowed just three hits in eight innings after going 1-2-3 on Tuesday. Mollerus has also walked none while striking out 10 in seven innings over his last seven outings.

Next: The Revs will face the Stormers on Wednesday in Lancaster at 6:45 p.m. York needs one win to retain the Community Cup and two wins to claim a record fourth consecutive War of the Roses season series. RHP Rhett Kouba (7-2, 3.98) squares off with righty Jason Bollman (4-6, 6.33). Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, the York Revolution app, and Home Team Network's Dugout TV beginning at 6:25 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from July 22, 2026

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