Dunn, Rey, Teter Post Big Nights as Record Winning Streak Concludes

Published on July 29, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): The York Revolution saw their franchise record 10-game winning streak come to a close with an 18-6 loss to the Lexington Legends on Tuesday night at WellSpan Park. The Revs maintain a three-game lead for first place with the best start to a second half in Atlantic League history, now at 18-4.

Despite it being all Lexington most of the night, the 2-3-4 trio of Nick Dunn, Brian Rey, and Jacob Teter all posted three-hit games with Dunn (19th) and Teter (18th) both going yard. Dunn extended his hitting streak to 17 games and his on-base streak to 33 in-a-row while Rey's hitting streak climbed to 18 games.

The Revs hamstrung themselves on the mound by issuing a franchise record 16 walks, seven more than their highest previous total on the season as they entered Tuesday's game with the league's second best ERA (4.93) and tied for the second fewest walks (4.1 per nine innings).

Things got off to a rocky start after an hour and 20 minute rain delay as Lexington greeted league ERA leader Rhett Kouba with a two-run homer to right by Tres Gonzalez in the first inning.

The bottom of the Legends order loaded the bases with one out in the second as Gabe Howell doubled and the next two walked. Xane Washington capitalized with a two-run double to left center and Dylan Rock followed with a sac fly. After an intentional walk to Curtis Terry, Gonzalez picked up his third RBI of the game on a single to right and Damiano Palmegiani sprayed his own RBI single into right center as Lexington led 7-0 after two.

The Legends victimized righty Zach Sabers who was making his pro debut with another five-spot (three earned) in the third. The big swing came on Terry's grand slam to left center, his fifth home run in seven games against York this season. Howell added an RBI single as the Legends rung up back-to-back five-run innings against a York staff that had only allowed one such inning since June 17.

Lefty Jason Bickford did not allow a hit in his two innings but walked seven, with a free pass to Eric Rataczak forcing in a run in the fourth. Remarkably, the Legends only produced one run from those seven walks as they left the bases loaded in four consecutive innings from the second through the fifth and stranded 15 runners for the game.

Palmegiani greeted Hunter Parsons with a solo homer to left center in the sixth as the Legends opened the game with 14 unanswered runs.

Lexington starter Caden Spivey (3-0) cruised through five, but Dunn roped a triple to right, Rey smacked an RBI single through the right side, and Teter drilled a two-run rocket to right for a homer in the sixth as the Revs got on the board.

Brendan Collins was a highlight for the Revs on an otherwise tough night on the mound, striking out two in a 1-2-3 seventh in his debut.

Micajah Wall lofted a sac fly to center in the top of the eighth as Lexington took advantage of a leadoff walk to score one more.

Dunn crushed an opposite field two-run homer to left center in the bottom of the eighth, and following a Rey double off the Arch Nemesis, Teter added an RBI single to right as the Revs enjoyed their second three-run inning.

Lexington closed the scoring with three in the ninth as Jackson Feltner produced an RBI groundout and Palmegiani slugged his second homer of the game, a two-run shot to left center as the Revs allowed their second highest run total in a game this season while the Legends established their season-best.

Notes: The game was a matchup of two first place teams as Lexington leads the South Division with a 14-8 second half record; four of those losses have come against York as the Revs are now 4-3 against Lexington, seeing a four-game head-to-head winning streak snapped. York had posted a league-best 3.42 team ERA over the previous 16 games, 15 of which were victories. The Revs outscored opponents 90-35 on their 10-game winning streak. York remains tied for the league's best overall record at 53-32. The Revs fall to 30-13 at home, still a league-best. Kouba (7-3) saw his seven-game winning streak snapped, two shy of a club record as he suffered his first loss since April 30, his second start of the season. He had not allowed more than two earned runs in any of his previous seven starts (2.01 ERA) and had allowed just one run in each of his previous three starts (1.23 ERA). Dunn ties Brandon Lewis for the club lead with 19 homers; he has hit 17 in just 53 games since May 27, tied for the league's third most during that span. His 33-game on-base streak is tied for sixth longest in the league this year as the Revs own four of the top eight. It is also tied for seventh longest in Revs history. He is hitting a league-best .406 with a .515 on-base percentage since the streak began on June 20. Teter (three RBI) has 29 RBI in the last 13 home games. The Revs had four players debut in Tuesday's game: Sabers (pro debut), Collins, Pedro Moreno (pro debut) who took over at shortstop in the fifth, and lefty Juan Sanchez who pitched the eighth. Collins and Sabers were signed prior to the game. Collins was a 17th round pick of the Washington Nationals out of UNC-Greensboro in 2021 and has a 3.82 ERA in four seasons in the Nationals organization. Sabers finished his college career at Campbell University where he was 5-2 with a 3.47 ERA this spring. York placed LHPs Shawn Rapp and Julian Costa on the temporary inactive list to make room.

Next: The Revs play the second game of the series Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. as LHP Brendan Yagesh (0-0, 3.00) faces Lexington righty Nic Laio (7-4, 5.28). It is Wrestle Wednesday, Papa John's Customer Appreciation Night, GLY Business Takeover Competition presented by Bellomo & Associates, Bark in the Park, and Winning Wednesday presented by PA Lottery. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







Atlantic League Stories from July 29, 2026

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