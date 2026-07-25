Magic 8 Ball Says Winning Streaks Continue

Published on July 25, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







Lancaster, PA - The York Revolution extended its overall winning streak, its road winning streak, and its head-to-head winning streak against the Lancaster Stormers to eight consecutive games with an 8-6 victory on Friday night at Penn Medicine Park.

The Revs' overall eight-game winning streak ties a season-high, one shy of a franchise record, while their eight-game winning streak against Lancaster matches the longest in War of the Roses history. York's eight-game road winning streak is its second longest all-time.

Mike Rosario opened the scoring, slugging a solo homer deep over the porch in right with two outs in the second. After a hit by pitch, Austin Bates stole second and scored on Tomo Otosaka's base hit to left for an early 2-0 lead.

Jalen Battles got Lancaster on the board with a two-out RBI single to center in the bottom of the second.

York answered in the third as Jacob Teter tattooed a gargantuan homer to right center, his 17th of the year. The 452-foot blast was the league's seventh longest this season and the Revs' second longest, extending York's lead to 3-1.

Battles flared another RBI single to center in the bottom of the fourth, making it a one-run game once more.

The Revs put together the biggest rally of the game in the fifth. Otosaka coaxed a leadoff walk and went first-to-third as Nick Dunn singled to left center. Brian Rey took advantage with an RBI groundout to make it 4-2. Stormers starter Kyle Lazer (3-2) drilled Teter in the hip with the first pitch before being yanked. Jackson Ross greeted reliever Cole Patten with a first pitch three-run homer to right as the Revs built a commanding 7-2 lead.

York starter Brandon Peterson lost a 12-pitch battle with Melvin Mercedes resulting in a leadoff walk in the bottom of the fifth, and a four-pitch walk to Corey Rosier followed. Peterson rebounded to induce a potential double play ball, but an error loaded the bases and David Smith lofted a sac fly to cut the lead to 7-3.

Shane Gray (8-2) entered with one out in the fifth and averted any further damage with a pair of fly outs before handling a 1-2-3 sixth to earn the win.

York added a run in the eighth as Rosario drove a triple to left center and scored on Bates' league-leading ninth sac fly of the year.

Revs lefty Jason Bickford logged a pair of scoreless innings in the seventh and eighth, but faced one-out trouble in the ninth as Lancaster loaded the bases.

Denny Bentley entered and was greeted with a two-run double to right center by Rosier to bring the tying run to the plate. Tristin English cut York's lead to 8-6 but Dunn made a great play up the middle on the RBI grounder for the second out. Bentley wrapped it up, striking out Smith swinging for his second save in as many nights as the Revs extended all of their winning streaks.

The Revs maintain their three-game lead for first place, continuing the best start to a half in franchise history, now 16-3. They are 19-3 since June 30 and have won 13 of their last 14, improving to 51-31 overall.

Notes: This year's squad joins the 2019 Revs as the only teams in franchise history with multiple winning streaks of at least eight games in the same season. The Revs will now aim to tie the franchise record of nine straight wins set in 2023. It's the ninth such winning streak in franchise history. The eight-game road streak is four shy of the club record. The eight-game streak vs Lancaster ties the fifth longest streak vs one opponent in a season series and is the third longest this year as York had 10-game streaks vs both Charleston and Staten Island. Dunn now has a 30-game on-base streak and a 14-game hitting streak. Rey and Shed Long Jr. both extended 15-game hitting streaks. Gray moves into a tie for the league lead in wins while tying a franchise single-season record for wins by a reliever with eight, matching Adam Thomas (2012) and Beau Vaughan (2014) while becoming the earliest to do it by nearly a month; he has earned a win in three consecutive outings and four of his last six appearances. His six consecutive victories match him with Thomas for the longest winning streak by a reliever in club history. The only Revs homer longer than Teter's this season was Brandon Lewis' 460-foot bomb to center field vs Hagerstown on May 29.

Next: York lefty Julian Costa (4-1, 3.93), the reigning Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week, squares off with Lancaster righty Matt Swarmer (1-4, 6.99) on Saturday at 6:45 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, the York Revolution app, and Dugout TV beginning at 6:25 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from July 25, 2026

Magic 8 Ball Says Winning Streaks Continue - York Revolution

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