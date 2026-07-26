Sanchez Stays Hot as Legends Drop 8-0 Decision to Rockers

Published on July 25, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, KY - Patrick Sanchez continued his strong stretch at the plate Saturday night, recording a pair of hits, but the Lexington Legends fell to the High Point Rockers, 8-0, at CommonSpirit Ballpark.

Sanchez finished 2-for-3 with a double to lead the Legends offense. Xane Washington, Curtis Terry, Damiano Palmegiani, Gabe Howell, and Jerry Huntzinger each added a hit as Lexington collected seven hits on the evening.

High Point broke a scoreless tie with four runs in the second inning, highlighted by a two-run home run from Nolan Watson. The Rockers added another run in the third inning on a solo homer by Alex Dickerson before scoring three more runs in the seventh.

Tyler Guilfoil struck out seven batters over 6.1 innings for Lexington. David Stich provided 1.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen, and Connor Cooke closed the game with a scoreless ninth inning while striking out two.

Despite the loss, the Legends remain 12-8 in the second half of the Atlantic League season and will look to secure a series victory in Sunday's finale after winning three of the first five games against High Point.

The Legends and Rockers conclude their six-game series on Sunday afternoon at CommonSpirit Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from July 25, 2026

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