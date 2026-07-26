Legends Blast Two Grand Slams in 15-6 Win over High Point

Published on July 26, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - The Lexington Legends closed out their series against the High Point Rockers in dominant fashion Sunday afternoon, launching two grand slams on the way to a 15-6 victory at CommonSpirit Ballpark.

The Legends struck first in the third inning, scoring three runs to take an early lead. High Point chipped away with two runs in the fifth and another in the sixth to tie the game at 3-3.

Lexington responded immediately in the bottom of the sixth. After loading the bases, Patrick Sanchez crushed a grand slam to left field, giving the Legends a 7-3 advantage. Sanchez finished the afternoon with four RBIs.

The Legends put the game out of reach an inning later. Lexington plated six runs in the seventh, highlighted by Xane Washington's grand slam to center field. Washington went 3-for-6 with four RBIs and two runs scored.

Dylan Rock added to the offensive outburst with a two-run home run in the eighth inning. Rock finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored, while Damiano Palmegiani collected three hits and scored twice. Eric Rataczak added two hits and two RBIs as Lexington totaled 15 runs on 12 hits.

Raudy Rivera earned the win in relief after working three innings. Peyton Glavine opened the game with three scoreless innings, while Meade Johnson, Brett Barfield, and Carson Lambert combined to finish the victory.

The Legends' 15-run performance helped cap a successful homestand as the club claimed the six-game series against High Point.

With the victory, the Legends improved to 13-8 in the second half of the Atlantic League season and remain in first place in the South Division.

Lexington will travel to York on Tuesday to begin a six-game series against the York Revolution. First pitch for the series opener is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







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