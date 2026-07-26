York Completes Sweep

Published on July 26, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







The 2026 War of the Roses came to a frustrating conclusion for the team on the east side of the Susquehanna on Sunday afternoon.

Lancaster left the tying run at third and winning run at first in a thrilling bottom of the ninth inning as the York Revolution pulled out a nail biting, 3-2, win over the Stormers to complete a six-game sweep and win the 2026 WOTR, 13-5, taking the final 10 meetings.

The Stormers trailed, 3-1, entering the home ninth. Nathan Martorella opened the inning with a sharp single up the middle and stayed in place as Dean Mihos struck out looking. Jalen Battles extended the rally with a ground single into left, putting the tying runs on base. Carlos Amaya intensified the drama with a looping single into center, scoring Martorella and chasing Battles to third.

However, the rally, as so many have recently, died there. Josh Mollerus induced pinch hitter Joe DeLuca to foul out to third and fanned Melvin Mercedes to nail down the victory. He earned his sixth save.

Shawn Rapp (2-3) and Noah Bremer (5-5) were in a pitchers' duel early. Lancaster finally struck for a run in the bottom of the fourth. Tristin English opened the inning with a double into the right field corner and took third on a grounder to second by David Smith. Nathan Martorella singled into right to score the run.

It did not take long for York to level the score. With two outs in the top of the fifth, Mike Rosario launched a homer to right.

Bremer never retired a batter in the sixth. Tomo Otosaka led off with a single off the glove of second baseman Scott Kelly. Nick Dunn left the yard with a homer over the right field tents for the 3-1 lead. Bremer walked Brian Rey before leaving the game.

Four different relievers threw one scoreless inning apiece for the Stormers.

Lancaster will open a six-game series at Southern Maryland on Tuesday. Jason Bollman (4-6) will make the start for the Stormers. Fans may follow the action on Dugout TV, powered by Home Team Network.

NOTES: David Smith stole three bases and took the team lead with 23...Martorella has hit safely in 12 of 14 games, batting .339 (20-59)...Melvin Mercedes failed to walk for the first time in 11 games, and Corey Rosier did not reach base for only the second game in the last 30.







Atlantic League Stories from July 26, 2026

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