York Continues Roses Streak
Published on July 24, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)
Lancaster Stormers News Release
York picked up its eighth straight win over the Lancaster Stormers on Friday evening at Penn Medicine Park with an 8-6 decision.
Lancaster made this one difficult to pin down.
Trailing, 8-3, with two outs left in the game, the Stormers mounted an uprising against reliever Jason Bickford. Dean Mihos drew a walk and went to third when Scott Kelly singled off the glove of shortstop Drew Ramirez. Melvin Mercedes walked to load the bases. Corey Rosier found the gap in right center with a line drive that went down for a two-run double, cutting the lead to 8-5.
Another lefty, Denny Bentley, took over. Tristin English rolled a ground ball up the middle that was played to the backhand by second baseman Nick Dunn, who barely retired English at first for the second out. Bentley then struck out David Smith for his second save in two nights.
Much of York's offense was built on home runs. Mike Rosario connected in the second inning off Kyle Lazer (3-2), and Jacob Teter added a monster to right center in the third for a 3-1 York lead. In the fifth, with York leading, 4-2, Jackson Ross greeted reliever Cole Patten with an opposite field, three-run homer onto the picnic deck.
Jalen Battles picked up two hits and two RBI earlier in the game for Lancaster.
Shane Gray (8-2) won for the second time in the series, working 1 2/3 perfect innings of relief.
Lancaster will send RHP Matt Swarmer (1-4) to the mound on Saturday evening against York lefty Julian Costa (4-1). Fans may follow the action on Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network, beginning at 6:40. Fireworks will follow the game.
NOTES: Melvin Mercedes drew three more walks and has 19 in the last nine games...Kaleb Sophy threw his 12th straight scoreless appearance...Rosier is batting .313 since a 2-for-21 start.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E LOB
York 0 2 1 0 4 0 0 1 0 8 10 1 5
Lancaster 0 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 3 6 7 0 7
Batting
York
AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A
Otosaka, CF .316 4 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 4 0
Dunn, 2B .320 5 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 4
Rey, RF .347 4 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 4 0
Teter, 1B .326 4 2 2 0 0 1 1 0 0 10 0
Ross, DH .339 5 1 1 0 0 1 3 0 1 0 0
Long Jr., 3B .433 4 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3
Ramirez, SS .305 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 4
Rosario, LF .271 3 2 2 0 1 1 1 1 0 3 0
Bates, C .239 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 3 0
Totals 34 8 10 0 1 3 8 4 2 27 11
BATTING
3B: Rosario (2, 8th, off Sullivan, none on, 0 outs)
HR: Rosario (9, 2nd, off Lazer, none on, 2 outs); Teter (17, 3rd, off Lazer, none on, 1 out); Ross (12, 5th, off Patten, 2 on, 1 out)
RBI: Otosaka (36), Rey (77), Teter (72), 3 Ross (67), Rosario (38), Bates (37)
HBP: Bates (by Lazer); Teter (by Lazer)
GIDP: Bates (3)
SF: Bates (9)
FIELDING
DP: 1 (Long Jr.-Dunn-Teter)
E: Dunn
STOLEN BASES
SB: Bates (7) Lancaster
AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A
Mercedes, SS .306 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 2 2
Rosier, CF .278 3 0 2 1 0 0 2 2 0 3 0
English, RF .261 5 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 3 0
Smith, 2B .297 4 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 2 5
Martorella, 1B .265 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 1
Amaya, C .000 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0
Battles, 3B .267 4 0 2 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 3
Mihos, LF .143 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 3 0
Kelly, DH .276 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 6 7 1 0 0 6 6 3 26 13
BATTING
2B: Rosier (5, 9th, off Bentley, 3 on, 1 out)
RBI: 2 Rosier (17), English (19), Smith (30), 2 Battles (42)
GIDP: English (5)
SF: Smith (6)
FIELDING
DP: 1 (Mercedes-Smith-Martorella)
STOLEN BASES
SB: Mercedes (4), Smith (20)
Pitching
York
ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF
Peterson 5.87 4.1 5 3 2 3 1 0 22
Gray W 7.59 1.2 0 0 0 0 1 0 5
Bickford 5.68 2.1 1 3 3 3 0 0 10
Bentley SV 6.55 0.2 1 0 0 0 1 0 3
Totals 9.0 7 6 5 6 3 0
Lancaster
ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF
Lazer L 5.45 4.1 6 6 6 2 1 2 22
Patten 4.35 1.2 2 1 1 2 1 1 9
Sophy 5.09 1.0 1 0 0 0 0 0 3
Sullivan 5.40 1.0 1 1 1 0 0 0 4
Torres 12.27 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3
Totals 9.0 10 8 8 4 2 3
Pitching
Pitches-Strikes Peterson 89-53; Gray 13-10; Bickford 46-26; Bentley 8-6; Lazer 89-52; Patten 28-18; Sophy 15-7; Sullivan 15-10; Torres 14-10
Batters Faced Peterson 22; Gray 5; Bickford 10; Bentley 3; Lazer 22; Patten 9; Sophy 3; Sullivan 4; Torres 3
Wild Pitches Sophy 1
Game Information
Umpires HP: Steve Zawisky - 1B: Steve Hart - 3B: Pete Lakkis
Venue Penn Medic
Date Friday, July 24, 2026
Start 6:47 PM - Final Out 9:55 PM - Time of Game 3:08 - Attendance 3,098
Official Scorer Joel Schreiner
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