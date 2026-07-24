Ballpark Gates to Open Early for July 28th Game

Published on July 24, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced an early gate time in advance of their Tuesday, July 28, game against the Staten Island FerryHawks. Due to an event taking place at the ballpark that day, all fans will be permitted to enter Fairfield Properties Ballpark at 5:05 p.m. prior to the Ducks 6:35 p.m. game.

The first 1,000 fans in attendance at the July 28 game will receive QuackerJack Caps, courtesy of Built Different Sports. It will also be a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday, with Ducks staff members handing out coupons with a special offer from Pat's Marketplace as fans exit the ballpark. It will be a Triple Play Tuesday as well, and one lucky fan can win $25,000 if the Ducks turn a triple play during the game.

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available. Fans can purchase their tickets by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. July 28 will also be an unused ticket day, and fans who were unable to make it out to a game earlier this season and are still in possession of their unused tickets can exchange them for tickets of equal or lesser value to the July 28 game at the ballpark box office, subject to availability.

The Long Island Ducks are in their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 726 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







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