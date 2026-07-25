Pen Folds as Legends Blow past Rockers

Published on July 24, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky.- The High Point Rockers took an early 5-1 lead but could not slow down the Lexington as the Legends won their third straight from the Rockers, 10-5, on Friday night at CommonSpirit Ballpark.

The Rockers are now 10-9 in the second half and 39-43 for the season. Lexington remains in first place in the South Division at 12-7 and 38-44 on the year.

High Point scored three in the top of the first for an early 3-0 lead. Aidan Brewer delivered a two-run single to key the opening salvo.

After Lexington plated a single run in its half of the first, the Rockers added two more runs in the top of the third. After Braxton Davidson drew a walk, Ethan Skender belted his seventh homer of the year as the Rockers went up 5-1.

Lexington tallied five runs in the bottom of the fourth. Damiano Palmegiani hit a solo homer and Jackson Feltner added a bases-loaded double as the Legends took their first lead at 6-5.

The Legends tallied three more runs in the sixth, chasing starter Yuhi Sako (L, 6-6), to take a 9-5 lead. Eric Rataczak had a two-run single and Jackson Feltner added an RBI single.

Sako, who had won four of his last five starts, departed after 5 1/3 innings, having allowed 12 hits and eight runs while walking three and striking out three.

Xane Washington hit a solo homer in the bottom of the eighth to extend the Lexington lead to 10-5.

Lexington starter Jimmy Loper (W, 7-5) went eight innings, allowing five hits and five runs while walking three and striking out nine. John Armstrong put the Rockers down in order in the ninth.

Skender extended his hitting streak to 12 games by collecting three hits including a pair of doubles to go with his two-run homer. The Rockers were held to five hits on the night while the Legends scored their 10 runs on 16 hits.

Game five of the series is slated for a 7 p.m. start on Saturday at CommonSpirit Ballpark. Lefty Kent Emanuel (3-0, 2.57) will start for the Rockers, opposed by Lexington's Tyler /Guilfoil (3-5, 5.14).

Rocker fans can follow the action live on DugoutTV.org or the audio broadcast on the free app MixLR.







Atlantic League Stories from July 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.