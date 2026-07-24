Mission Accomplished: Revs Win War of the Roses for Fourth Consecutive Year

Published on July 24, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(Lancaster, Pa.): The York Revolution wrapped up the season's War of the Roses series victory for a record fourth consecutive year, downing the Lancaster Stormers, 6-3 on Thursday evening at Penn Medicine Park. York has won each of the last seven head-to-head matchups, one shy of an all-time series record, as they lead 10-5 with three contests remaining clinching this year's title.

York has also won seven consecutive games overall, improving to 50-31 for the season and 15-3 in the second half, continuing the best start to a half in Revs history as they maintain their three-game lead for first place in the North Division.

The Revs led wire-to-wire on Thursday as Nick Dunn (13-game hitting streak) banged an RBI double off the wall in right center to open the scoring and Jackson Ross added a two-out RBI single to right for a 2-0 lead in the first.

Brian Rey smashed a two-run double down the first base line with two outs in the fourth, doubling the lead to 4-0 as the league's leading hitter extended his hitting streak to 14 in-a-row.

The Revs tabbed rookie southpaw Brendan Yagesh to make the start and the move paid off as he faced the minimum the first time through the order, allowing just an infield hit. The 23-year-old began his pro career with five scoreless innings and just one infield hit surrendered, combined over his first two appearances.

Tristin English got Lancaster on the board with an RBI double to right center in the fourth and David Smith cut it to 4-2 on a successful squeeze bunt, but Yagesh exited with the two-run lead after four strong innings.

Dunn cracked a homer to right, his 17th of the year in the top of the sixth and Shed Long Jr. added a two-out RBI single into left center as the Revs pushed the lead back to four runs at 6-2.

Hunter Parsons (4-2) came up huge in relief, earning the win with three innings and five strikeouts, his highest single-game totals since 2023 with Triple-A Syracuse. After two scoreless frames which had already established his longest outing of the year, he brushed off a solo homer to right center by Nathan Martorella in the seventh by striking out his final three batters faced on the night.

Keyshawn Askew made his Revs debut with a scoreless eighth, retiring English on a 6-4-3 double play with runners at the corners.

Denny Bentley claimed his first save and the 30th of his pro career, retiring Joseph Carpenter on a game-ending 6-4-3 double play as the Revs turned four double plays for the second consecutive night.

York is now 11-7-1 all-time in season series vs Lancaster and has won the Community Cup six of the past seven years. The Revs are 50-24 vs Lancaster since 2023 under manager Rick Forney, 56-25 including the postseason.

Notes: York's seven consecutive victories are one shy of a season-high eight-game winning streak. The Revs have also won 12 of their last 13 and are 18-3 since June 30. York has won seven straight road games, the second longest streak in franchise history, as they have a winning record on the road for the first time this season at 20-19. Their seven-game winning streak vs Lancaster is one shy of an all-time War of the Roses record eight-game winning streak set in 2024. Revs starting pitchers have allowed just three runs in 17.0 innings in the current series. Long Jr. extended his season-opening hitting streak to 14 games, tied with Rey for the league's longest active streak, just ahead of Dunn's 13-gamer. Long Jr. has a seven-game RBI streak and has driven in a run in 13 of his 14 games, becoming the fastest in league history to 25 RBI. Dunn has hit 15 of his homers in just 49 games since May 27. Yagesh becomes the fourth rookie to start a game on the mound for the Revs this season. Askew gives the Revs eight lefties out of 15 pitchers on staff.

Next: The series continues into the weekend as Revs righty Brandon Peterson (0-1, 6.55) faces right hander Kyle Lazer (3-1, 4.40) on Friday at 6:45 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, the York Revolution app, and Dugout TV beginning at 6:25 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from July 24, 2026

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