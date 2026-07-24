Four Double Plays Quash Stormers

Published on July 23, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Any offensive burst put together by the Lancaster Stormers on Thursday evening got stopped by a double play.

York turned three on ground balls and one on a popped up bunt in a 6-3 win over the Stormers, the seventh straight win for the Revolution in the season series.

The Revs offense produced the first run of the night within two batters as Tomo Otosaka walked and Nick Dunn doubled off the signs in right field off Brady Tedesco (0-4). The left-hander retired the next two batters before Jackson Ross rolled a single through the right side for a 2-0 lead.

After Lancaster hit into double plays in both the third and fourth innings, York struck for a pair of unearned tallies in the top of the fourth off J.T. Weaver. The gates were opened as Melvin Mercedes handled a one-out grounder by Devonte Brown and made a perfect, and blinding, throw to first baseman Nathan Martorella with the ball coming directly out of the setting sun. Two batters later, Otosaka singled into center. Dunn walked, and Brian Rey picked up the two runs with a double inside the first base bag.

The Stormers would respond in the bottom of the inning as Mercedes drew a walk and was forced at second by Corey Rosier. Tristin English followed with an RBI double to right center and took third on a bad relay to the plate. David Smith drove in the second run with a squeeze bunt.

Dunn homered, and Shed Long, Jr. added an RBI single in the top of the sixth. Martorella homered for the only run in three innings off Hunter Parsons (3-3).

The Stormers got the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the eighth, but English rapped into a 6-4-3 double play to stunt the rally. Fittingly, the game ended on another after a leadoff walk to Smith as Denny Bentley earned his first save.

Lancaster will send right-hander Kyle Lazer (3-1) to the hill on Friday night against right-hander Brandon Peterson (0-1). Fans may follow the action on Dugout TV, powered by Home Team Network, starting at 6:40.

NOTES: Mercedes walked twice and now has 16 in the last eight games...He maintained an OBP of over .500 on the season...Lancaster released Tedesco and catcher Jake Fallers after the game...The club signed catcher Carlos Amaya, who was picked up in a trade with Fargo-Moorhead of the American Association...Amaya is a former A's farmhand who reached the High-A level.







Atlantic League Stories from July 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.