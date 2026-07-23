The Craftsman's Works Is Newest Addition to DugoutTV

Published on July 23, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL) News Release







(New York) - DugoutTV (DTV) is delighted to announce the addition of The Craftsman's Works as its most recent content contributor to the diamond sports platform. Located online at DugoutTV.org, "Beyond The Game" -- DTV highlights scores of creative content producers whose works go beyond baseball and diamond sports live broadcasts.

The Craftsman's Work is the product of Pat Kellner, considered one of the premier baseball glove lacing and repair authorities in the nation. The Craftsman's Works provides content that includes live glove lacing, glove care including conditioning, and break-in tips, as well as showcasing baseball craftsmanship. The Craftsman's Works was recently featured at Fanatics Fest where he demonstrated practical repair skills with preservation of game-ready gloves. The Craftsman's Works also features a line of custom gloves, premium glove care products, and custom baseball apparel from collections like The Church of Baseball and The Baseball Lexicon.

"I'm incredibly honored to be one of the content creators for DugoutTV," said Kellner. "Through The Craftsman's Works, my mission has always been to preserve and celebrate the history, craftsmanship, art, and traditions, that make baseball so unique. I'm excited to share my content, some of the game's greatest gloves, and my passion for baseball with DugoutTV and baseball fans around the world.

"There is something magnetic about watching a treasured baseball glove being restored," said Rick White, President of the Atlantic League. "Pat's care and expertise are evident in every article he touches; viewers quickly find his short episodes addictive. What a wonderful addition to DugoutTV."

Dugout TV is a streaming platform created to transform how fans experience baseball, and its extended family of diamond sports. Anchored by Atlantic League games, DTV expands the reach of the league from a seasonal, game-based product into a year-round destination for fans, historians, journalists, and creators who share a passion for the game in all its forms. Click here to see Press Box Chronicles, Midnight Library of Baseball, and Atlantic League live and archived content.

Stay tuned: DugoutTV will announce new contributors on a weekly basis.

About DugoutTV and the Atlantic League

Celebrating its third decade, the Atlantic League is Major League Baseball's first Professional Partner League, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. Over its 27-year history, the ALPB has sent over 1,450 players to MLB organizations while drawing nearly 50 million fans to its 10 state-of-the-art ballparks that stretch from New York to North Carolina. In 2026, the ALPB launched DugoutTV, the digital streaming network dedicated to live games, original programming, and storytelling from the world of diamond sports. Click here to follow the action at DugoutTV.org.







Atlantic League Stories from July 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.