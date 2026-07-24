Sanchez's Grand Slam Powers Legends to 8-3 Win over High Point

Published on July 23, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Patrick Sanchez delivered the biggest hit of the night with a go-ahead grand slam, and Lexington Legends manager Paul Fletcher earned his 100th victory with the franchise as the Legends defeated the High Point Rockers 8-3 on Thursday night at CommonSpirit Ballpark.

The victory improved Lexington to 11-7 in the second half of the Atlantic League season and moved the Legends into sole possession of first place in the South Division.

High Point jumped out to an early 2-0 lead on back-to-back solo home runs from Ryan McCarthy and Alex Dickerson in the first inning. Lexington's pitching staff settled in from there, while the offense responded with eight unanswered runs.

The decisive moment came in the bottom of the fourth inning. After the Legends loaded the bases with two outs, Sanchez launched a grand slam to left field to put Lexington in front 4-2. The home run was Sanchez's third of the season and accounted for half of Lexington's runs on the night.

Sanchez finished 1-for-4 with four RBIs, while Weston Eberly added a two-run single and finished with two RBIs. Tres Gonzalez continued his productive season, going 2-for-4 with an RBI, a walk, a run scored, and a stolen base.

Damiano Palmegiani reached base three times, finishing 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI, two walks, and a run scored. Gabe Howell added a double and reached base twice, while Curtis Terry collected a hit and scored a run.

Eric Rataczak scored twice, drew a walk, was hit by a pitch, and stole a base. Dylan Rock scored a run and walked, while Xane Washington drew a walk and stole his 19th base of the season.

On the mound, Nic Laio delivered another strong outing to earn his eighth win of the season. After surrendering two first-inning home runs, the right-hander settled in to complete seven innings, allowing three runs on nine hits while striking out six and walking none. Laio threw 100 pitches, including 69 strikes, and kept the Rockers off the scoreboard from the second through the sixth innings.

The Legends bullpen finished the job. Brett Barfield tossed a scoreless eighth inning, and Carson Lambert worked a perfect ninth to secure the victory.

The Legends and Rockers continue their six-game series Friday night at CommonSpirit Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from July 23, 2026

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