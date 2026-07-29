Legends Erupt for Season-High 18 Runs in 18-6 Win over York

Published on July 29, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







YORK, Pa. - The Lexington Legends unleashed one of their most explosive offensive performances of the season Tuesday night, scoring a season-high 18 runs on 14 hits to defeat the York Revolution, 18-6, at WellSpan Park.

Lexington wasted little time getting on the board, jumping ahead 2-0 in the first inning when Tres Gonzalez launched a two-run home run to left field.

The Legends broke the game open with five runs in the second inning. Curtis Terry delivered an RBI sacrifice fly before Xane Washington cleared the bases with a three-run double. Dylan Rock added a sacrifice fly later in the inning to extend Lexington's lead to 7-0.

The offense kept rolling in the third. Terry crushed a grand slam to left field, his 14th home run of the season, and Gabe Howell followed with an RBI double to make it 12-0.

Lexington added single runs in the fourth and sixth innings before York finally answered in the bottom of the sixth on Jacob Teter's two-run homer and an RBI single by Brian Rey.

Damiano Palmegiani highlighted another big night offensively, blasting solo home runs in the sixth and ninth innings for his 12th and 13th home runs of the season. His two-run shot in the ninth capped the scoring as the Legends finished with four home runs in the victory.

Palmegiani finished 3-for-5 with two home runs, four RBI and three runs scored. Terry also drove in four runs with his grand slam, while Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and three runs scored. Washington added two RBI, and Howell collected two hits and an RBI.

The Legends also showed tremendous patience at the plate, drawing a season-high 16 walks.

Caden Spivey (4-0) earned the victory, allowing three runs on six hits over six innings while striking out one. David Stich worked the seventh, Jack Maruskin tossed a scoreless eighth, and Carson Lambert closed out the victory with a scoreless ninth.

York's Rhett Kouba (7-4) suffered the loss after allowing seven runs over two innings.

With the win, the Legends improved to 14-8 in the second half of the ALPB season.

The Legends and Revolution continue their series Wednesday night at WellSpan Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from July 29, 2026

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