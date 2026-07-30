Strong Start from Laio Not Enough in 5-1 Loss to York

Published on July 29, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







YORK, Pa. - The Lexington Legends received another strong outing from starter Nic Laio, but a late York rally lifted the Revolution to a 5-1 victory Wednesday night at WellSpan Park.

Lexington jumped in front in the top of the first inning when Xane Washington doubled and later scored to give the Legends an early 1-0 lead.

Laio kept York in check throughout the evening, allowing just one run through seven innings. The right-hander worked 7.0 innings, surrendering six hits while striking out four and keeping the game tied heading into the late innings.

Washington and Tres Gonzalez paced the Lexington offense with two hits apiece. Washington recorded his 22nd double of the season and scored the Legends' lone run, while Gonzalez added a pair of singles. Curtis Terry collected Lexington's other hit.

The game remained tied 1-1 until the bottom of the eighth inning when York broke through with four runs. Nick Dunn delivered a two-run double before Jacob Teter and Mike Rosario added RBI to give the Revolution a 5-1 advantage.

York reliever Ryan Shreve (4-1) earned the win after a scoreless eighth inning. Laio (7-6) was charged with the loss despite his quality start.

With the loss, Lexington moves to 14-9 in the second half of the Atlantic League season.

The Legends will look to bounce back on Thursday as they continue their series against the Revolution at WellSpan Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from July 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.