Lexington Rebounds from Rought Start to Beat Rockers

Published on July 23, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - The High Point Rockers got off to a great start with a pair of first inning homers but could not hold the lead, falling to the Lexington Legends 8-3 on Thursday night at CommonSpirit Ballpark.

The loss puts the Legends in first place in the Atlantic League's South Division second half pennant race at 11-7 and 27-44 for the season. The Rockers are one game back at 10-8 and 39-42.

Ryan McCarthy blasted the first pitch of the night out of CommonSpirit Ballpark for a Rockers 1-0 lead. Two batters later, Alex Dickerson hit a solo shot to right as High Point led 2-0 after one. But that was all the scoring for the Rockers until the seventh inning.

High Point starter Matt Colucci (L, 2-4) mostly cruised through the first three innings, allowing just one hit. But disaster struck in the fourth. After retiring the first two batters, Colucci walked Damiano Palmegiani, hit Eric Rataczak with a pitch and then committed an error on a comebacker that loaded the bases. Former Rocker Patrick Sanchez then delivered a grand slam that put the Legends up 4-2.

The Legends added pair of runs in the fifth on a two-run Weston Eberly single that put Lexington on top 6-2. Lexington added two more runs in the sixth on RBI singles from Tres Gonzalez and an run-scoring double from Palmagiani.

High Point's run in the seventh came when Quincy Nieporte singled, moved to third on a double by Ty Hubbard and scored on an infield groundout by D.J. Burt.

High Point pitchers walked an uncharacteristic seven batters while allowing seven hits. High Point had 10 hits on the night, led by Hubbard who had two hits and collected an extra base hit for the third straight game. McCarthy also finished with two hits.

Lexington's Nic Laio (W, 7-4) scattered nine hits without a walk and recorded six strikeouts.

On Friday, High Point will send RHP Yuhi Sako (4.45) to the mound, opposed by Lexington RHP Jimmy Loper (6-5, 5.83). Game time is set for 7 p.m. at CommonSpirit Ballpark.

Rocker fans can follow the action live on DugoutTV.org or the audio broadcast on the free app MixLR.







Atlantic League Stories from July 23, 2026

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