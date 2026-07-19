Weaver, Diehl Star In Win

Published on July 18, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







JT Weaver and Phil Diehl combined to throw six innings of two-hit relief, pitching the Lancaster Stormers to a 7-4 win over the Long Island Ducks Saturday evening at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The game was held up by rain for nearly one hour and 15 minutes in the top of the fifth inning.

Weaver (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning of relief prior to the delay, ending Long Island's streak of 12 consecutive innings scoring immediately following Lancaster tallies in the top of the frame. He picked up the game after the delay and put up two more zeroes before running into trouble in the seventh.

With Lancaster up, 7-3, Weaver hit Oscar Hernandez with an 0-1 offering. Austin Dennis followed with a double into the right field corner. Wilmer Difo stroked a line drive toward left center but could only notch a sacrifice fly as Troy Schreffler made a diving catch.

Diehl took over and became middle reliever, setup man and closer all in one. Over 2 2/3 innings, he yielded only one hit while walking none and striking out four for his seventh save.

Tristin English homered for the fourth straight game, this time with two men aboard to stake the Stormers to a 3-0 lead in the first off Ryan Cardona (1-1). Marcus Chiu answered with a two-run blast in the bottom of the inning after Long Island lost two runners on the bases.

Nathan Martorella added a sac fly in the third and leadoff homer in the fifth as the Stormers built the lead. The other two runs scored on a bases loaded walk to Melvin Mercedes and a sacrifice fly by Scott Kelly.

Matt Swarmer (0-4) will take the rubber on Sunday against Tanner Jacobson (3-3) in a rematch of Tuesday's series opener. Fans may tune in on Dugout TV, powered by Home Team Network, starting at 4:55.

NOTES: English has 17 RBI in seven games with Lancaster...Melvin Mercedes has drawn 11 walks in the last four games...Corey Rosier had two hits and a walk, reaching base for a 24th straight game...Diehl has thrown 8 1/3 innings over the last two weeks, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out 15...He has five saves.







Atlantic League Stories from July 18, 2026

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