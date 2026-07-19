Lancaster Strikes Early to Top Long Island

Published on July 18, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Lancaster Stormers 7-4 on Saturday night in the fifth game of a six-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Lancaster took an immediate 3-0 lead in the first inning on Tristin English's three-run home run to left field off Ducks starter Ryan Cardona. Marcus Chiu answered in the bottom of the inning with a 403-foot two-run homer to left-center off Stormers starter Brady Tedesco to close the gap to one.

Nathan Martorella's sacrifice fly to right in the third pushed the visitors' lead to 4-2, but Long Island got back to within one in the bottom of the frame on Gavin Collins' RBI single to left. A bases loaded walk by Melvin Mercedes in the fourth and a leadoff solo homer to right by Martorella in the fifth made it a 6-3 ballgame. Scott Kelly's sac fly to right in the top of the seventh and Wilmer Difo's sac fly to left in the bottom of the seventh rounded out the scoring.

JT Weaver (1-0) earned the win in relief of Tedesco, tossing three and one-third innings of one-run ball, allowing two hits while striking out two. Cardona (1-1) suffered the loss, surrendering six runs (five earned) on five hits and five walks over four and one-third innings with four strikeouts. Phil Diehl picked up his seventh save of the season after recording the game's final eight outs, striking out four.

Collins led the Ducks offense with two hits, an RBI, a run and a stolen base. Terrell Tatum added two hits and two stolen bases, while Austin Dennis collected a pair of doubles and a steal.

The Ducks and Stormers wrap up their six-game series on Sunday evening. Game time is slated for 5:05 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 4:05 (3:50 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance on Sunday will receive 2026 Ducks Team Photos, courtesy of Farmingdale Meat Market. It's also a FourLeaf Family Funday Sunday, featuring a pregame Catch on the Field and postgame Kids Run the Bases. Right-hander Tanner Jacobson (3-3, 3.50) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Stormers righty Matt Swarmer (0-4, 7.65).

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 726 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from July 18, 2026

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