Long Jr. Takes FerryHawks to Woodshed in Doubleheader Sweep

Published on July 18, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







York, PA: Shed Long Jr. tied a franchise doubleheader record with six hits and set a new all-time mark with nine RBI as the York Revolution swept a twinbill from the Staten Island FerryHawks, winning 11-3 in the opener and 11-5 in a rain-shortened six innings in the nightcap on Saturday evening at WellSpan Park.

The Revs used a pair of big innings to take the first game, rallying for five runs in both the fourth and sixth innings.

Jacob Teter opened the scoring slamming an RBI single that drilled the base of the left center fence in the bottom of the first.

Scott Borgmann protected that 1-0 lead until the fourth when Staten Island tied it on Andrew Semo's grounder.

York immediately answered with a haymaker, using four consecutive RBI extra-base hits to chase Hawks starter Charlie Adamson (1-4). Long Jr., Drew Ramirez, and Austin Bates all ripped run-scoring doubles with Mike Rosario mixing in an RBI triple. Brian Rey capped the rally with a two-out RBI single up the middle for a 6-1 lead.

Hunter Parsons (3-2) handled a scoreless fifth inning out of the Revs bullpen to pick up the win.

Brandon Wagner connected on a two-run homer to left center in the top of the sixth for the FerryHawks, but the Revs again had a bigtime answer.

Rey slugged an RBI ground rule double to right center and Jackson Ross wore a bases loaded hit by pitch in the rear to bring home two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Long Jr. nailed a two-run double to right, and Rosario added a sac fly to close the scoring for York.

Josh Mollerus struck out the side in order, finishing off the win with his seventh straight scoreless outing, matching his season-best.

The Revs had another quick start in the nightcap, scoring three in the first as Teter drilled an RBI single up the middle and Long Jr. crushed a two-run opposite field homer to left center for a 3-0 lead.

Staten Island plated a pair in the second on a Semo RBI groundout and Isaiah Mirabal's two-out RBI single to left center. Revs starter Brandon Peterson faced a bases loaded jam after a pair of walks, but escaped by retiring Luis Garcia on a first pitch fielder's choice grounder to third.

Cole Griffith belted a line drive homer to left center, the second of his pro career, in the bottom of the second as the lead grew to 4-2.

Wagner homered in both games of the twinbill as his solo shot to right in the top of the third again dwindled it to a one-run margin at 4-3.

The Revs scored in all six innings and had another answer in the third as Teter doubled to right and scored on Long Jr.'s single to left center. York added two more in the fourth on a wild pitch and a groundout by Griffith, with Rosario and Devonte Brown each scoring after both reached on singles and stole second. Rosario added an RBI single to center in the fifth as the lead grew to 8-3.

Denny Bentley worked a scoreless fifth out of the Revs bullpen but ran into trouble in the sixth as Staten Island scored on a double to right by Anthony Abbatine and on a balk, cutting the York lead to 8-5. Bentley struck out back-to-back hitters but a 27-minute rain delay paused the action with a 3-0 count on Wagner who walked after the delay. Gary Mattis stuck his elbow in front of a pitch from Shane Gray to load the bases, but Gray (6-2) rebounded to strike out Semo swinging, maintaining the Revs' lead.

Long Jr. (4-for-4, six RBI) capped his huge day with a three-run double to right in the bottom of the sixth, his third extra-base hit of the game and second double. The game was delayed again with the bases loaded and two outs as a windblown rain storm rolled in, and following a 30-minute wait, was ultimately declared final.

Notes: Long Jr. joins Nate Espy (2007), Val Majewski (2010), Andres Perez (2012), and Jalen Miller (2025) with six hits in a doubleheader. His nine RBI eclipse the mark set by Brian Rey who drove in eight in a doubleheader on April 26 at Hagerstown, all in the second game. Long Jr.'s 21 RBI tie a league record for most RBI in a hitter's first 10 games, joining Daryle Ward (Newark 2010) and Mike Osinski (Gastonia 2021). He has hit safely in all 10 games, batting .474 since joining the Revs. Rey is on a 10-game hitting streak after going a combined 4-for-8 with three doubles; he has hit safely in 30 of his last 31 games and 45 of 48. Dunn reached base five of eight times and owns a 25-game on-base streak. Tomo Otosaka scored twice in the opener and has a nine-game run scored streak. Gray's six wins are the most by a Revs reliever since Alberto Rodriguez won six games in 2021; it is two shy of a Revs relief record eight wins shared by Adam Thomas (2012) and Beau Vaughan (2014). York is a season-best 15 games over .500 at 46-31, two games off the league's best overall mark, including a league-best 18-6 since June 21. The Revs have won eight of nine and 14 of the last 17 and hold sole possession of first place in the second half at 11-3. They are now a league-best 29-12 at home having won 11 of the last 12. They are also 13-1 against Staten Island this season. The Revs have scored double figures in 13 of the last 24 games and are averaging 7.4 runs per game for the season, ahead of the league record pace of 7.3 set by Lexington in 2021.

Next: The Revs wrap up the homestand against the FerryHawks on Sunday at 1 p.m. as LHP Julian Costa (3-1, 4.25) faces Staten Island southpaw Bernardo Flores (0-1, 4.50). It is First Responders Day with FREE tickets for all first responders featuring a Pre-game Guns & Hoses Home Run Derby presented by SERVPRO of York City. There is also a Crab Feast presented by Captain Bob's Crabs. It is a Rookie Revs day presented by Northern Central Railway with a Player Meet & Greet, and it's a Sunday Funday by Weis Markets. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







Atlantic League Stories from July 18, 2026

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