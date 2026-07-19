Rockers Rip Hagerstown 11-4

Published on July 18, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers cruised to an 11-4 win over the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars behind a multi-home run performance from Luke Napleton on Saturday night at Truist Point.

High Point has won nine of its last ten games and remains in first place in the Atlantic League's South Division with a second half record of 9-5.

Yuhi Sako (W, 6-5) had a dominant performance on the mound to record the win. Sako battled through seven innings, allowing just three hits and three runs while striking out five and walking one. Sako has now won four of his last five starts with one no-decision.

Napleton, Braxton Davidson, Mikey Kane and Ethan Skender all collected a pair of hits in the win.

The Rockers reached double digit runs for the fourth time this series. High Point has outscored Hagerstown 53-35 through the first five games of this series.

After Hagerstown jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first, High Point answered back with a pair of its own in the second when Skender laced his fifth home run of the season, a two-run shot that tied the game at two.

The Rockers took their first lead 3-2 in the fourth inning thanks to a Napleton solo home run.

High Point exploded for seven runs in the fourth to take a 10-2 lead. Four of those came in grand fashion when Aidan Brewer cleared the bases with a grand slam that gave the Rockers a seven run cushion.

Napleton clubbed his second home run of the night in the sixth, a solo shot that extended the High Point lead to nine at 11-2. For Napleton it was his 22nd home run of the year, good for second in the Atlantic League.

High Point improves to (38-39, 9-5) as Hagerstown falls to (48-29, 7-7). Game six of this six game set is slated to begin at 3:36 pm, Sunday at Truist Point. The Rockers will send southpaw Kent Emmanuel (3-0, 2.57) to the mound opposed by DJ Johnson (5-4, 5.64) for Hagerstown. Rocker fans can follow the action live on DugoutTV.org or the audio broadcast on the free app MixLR.







Atlantic League Stories from July 18, 2026

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