Rough First Dooms Rockers

Published on July 22, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky.- The High Point Rockers could not overcome a five-run first inning by the Lexington Legends and dropped a 7-2 decision to the Legends at CommonSpirit Park on Tuesday night.

The loss leaves High Point and Lexington tied for first place in the South Division of the Atlantic League's second-half pennant race. Each team is now 10-7.

The Rockers on Wednesday signed right-hander Sam Ryan who most recently was pitching at Class AA Wichita in the Minnesota Twins system. Ryan got off to a rough start in his Rockers debut, allowing five runs on four hits though just one of the runs was earned. Xane Washington's lead-off grounder to short was dropped by first baseman Braxton Davidson. The Legends would then string together a pair of doubles, two singles and a sac fly to take a 5-0 lead. Four of the runs were unearned.

High Point cut into the lead at 5-1 in the third when Aidan Brewer singled and scored on a double to right by Ryan McCarthy.

Ryan settled down after the first, retiring the next 12 batters until Lexington's Dylan Rock singled in the fifth. Another single and a walk loaded the bases before a balk on Ryan brought in the sixth Legends run to take a 6-1 lead.

Quincy Nieporte's sac fly in the sixth plated Davidson who had walked and move to third on a double by Ethan Skender to make it a 6-2 game. The Legends added a rn in the seventh on an RBI single by Jackson Feltner.

Brewer led the Rockers, collecting three hits for the second straight night. Ty Hubbard had two hits including a triple while Ethan Skender also contributed a pair of safeties.

Game three of the six-game series is slated for a 6:45 p.m. start on Thursday. High Point will send righty Matt Colucci (2-3, 6.27) to the mound to face Lexington's Nick Laio (6-4, 4.50).

Rocker fans can follow the action live on DugoutTV.org or the audio broadcast on the free app MixLR.







Atlantic League Stories from July 22, 2026

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