High Point Rockers' Kane Named ALPB Player of the Week

Published on July 21, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release









High Point Rockers third baseman Mikey Kane

(High Point Rockers, Credit: Rick Thomason) High Point Rockers third baseman Mikey Kane(High Point Rockers, Credit: Rick Thomason)

HIGH POINT, N.C. - High Point Rockers' third baseman Mikey Kane has been named the Atlantic League's Player of the Week for games played from July 14-19.

Kane, 25, led the Atlantic League with a .632 batting average last week, garnering 12 hits in 19 at-bats with three home runs, 10 runs scored and six RBI. The third baseman had a pair of four-hit games and homered in three consecutive contests as the Rockers took four of six games in a home series with the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars. The former Oregon State shortstop was acquired by the Rockers in a trade with the Lexington Legends on June 16 and since then, Kane has hit .370 with four homers and 13 RBI.

The Rockers departed Tuesday morning for Lexington, Ky. where they will start a six-game series with the Lexington Legends on Tuesday night at 6:45 p.m. Rocker fans can follow the action on DugoutTV.org or catch the audio broadcast on the MixLR free app.

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Atlantic League Stories from July 21, 2026

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