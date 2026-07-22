Game Postponed 7/21/2026
Published on July 22, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)
Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release
Tonight's game (7/21) has been postponed due to inclement weather. We will play a single admission 7-inning double header, beginning at 4:00 pm tomorrow, with gates opening at 3:30. Tickets from tonight's game may be exchanged for any 2026 Flying Boxcars regular season home game. Tickets may be exchanged in person at the box office, through email, or via phone call.
If you have any questions, please contact dcummings@flyingboxcars.com
Check out the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars Statistics
Atlantic League Stories from July 22, 2026
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- Game Postponed 7/21/2026 - Hagerstown Flying Boxcars
- Rapp Sheet: Revs Stifle Stormers in Opener - York Revolution
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