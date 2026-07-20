Hagerstown Outlasts Rockers in 10

Published on July 19, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers, after dramatically tying the game in the bottom of the ninth inning, fell to the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars 6-5 in 10 innings Sunday afternoon at Truist Point

Despite the loss, High Point still claimed the series victory over the first half North Division champions by a count of 4-2.

Clay Helvey (W, 5-2) earned the victory on the mound in relief, pitching the ninth and tenth innings and held High Point to one earned run in the late stages.

Ty Hubbard collected three hits for High Point in the loss.

Hagerstown maintained a 2-1 lead until the sixth inning when a Jared Carr triple set up a Noah Smith RBI single to push the Hagerstown lead to 3-1.

The Rockers pulled even in the sixth inning, tying the game at 3-3. Braxton Davidson got things started with a solo home run before Hubbard legged out an RBI infield single that brought Ethan Skender home from third to knot the score.

Hagerstown took back the lead in the seventh when Christhian Rodriguez hit a solo home run for a 4-3 Hagerstown advantage.

High Point tied the game 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth when Aidan Brewer ripped an RBI triple that plated Hubbard and ultimately sent the game into extra innings.

In the 10th, Hagerstown's Noah Smith drove in the ghost runner from second and came around to score for Hagerstown to give the Boxcars a 6-4.

The Rockers got one back in the 10th when Skender's RBI single brought home the ghost runner to pull the Rockers to within after. A D.J. Burt single put two men aboard but Helvey was able earn the final two outs for the win.

High Point falls to 9-6 in the second half and 38-40 on the season as Hagerstown improves to 8-7, 49-29.

Following a off-day on Monday, The Rockers will hit the road for a six-game series with the Lexington Legends, beginning Tuesday July 21st at 6:45 pm. Rocker fans can follow the action live on DugoutTV.org or the audio broadcast on the free app MixLR.







Atlantic League Stories from July 19, 2026

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