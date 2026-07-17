High Point Rockers Overcome 10-0 Deficit in 20-12 Win over Hagerstown

Published on July 16, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N..C. - The High Point Rockers over came the greatest deficit in club history, trailing 10-0 in the second inning, before rebounding to take a 20-12 decision over the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars on Thursday night at Truist Point.

The win was the Rockers' eighth straight and keeps High Point in sole possession of first place in the Atlantic League's South Division at 8-4 and 37-38 for the season. Hagerstown is now 6-6, 47-28 for the year.

Luke Napleton tied the club record with eight runs batted in, compiled with a three-run homer, a grand slam and an RBI single.

Cody Whitten (W, 1-0) earned the win, holding the Hagerstown offense scoreless through his 2.2 innings of work. The southpaw fanned three while allowing two hits.

Mikey Kane collected four hits for the second consecutive night, driving in a pair while homering for the third straight game.

DJ Burt and Braxton Davidson both added round trippers of their own in the win.

Despite the loss Baron Radcliff clubbed two home runs and drove in six runs for Hagerstown.

Hagerstown jumped out to an early 10-0 lead over High Point through the first two innings, using four home runs off rookie starter Kasen McCawley who was making his first professional start. Radcliff accounted for two of the home runs, helping the Flying Boxcars take control early.

"Give Kasen credit, he gutted it out," said Rockers manager. "He got us into the third inning and gave us a chance to win.

It took the Rockers just two innings to come all the way back and take the lead. High Point strung together seven runs in the second and six in the third to storm all the way back and take a 13-10 lead after three.

In the second, five consecutive Rockers came around to score to open the frame. In the process, Davidson and Burt both clubbed two-run home runs. For Davidson it was his third straight game leaving the yard. That was not it for High Point in the second as Napleton crushed a three run home run that brought the Rockers right back into the game, 10-7 Hagerstown.

The High Point momentum carried into the third where they pieced together six runs and climbed into the lead. Four of those runs came in grand fashion when Napleton crushed his second round tripper of the night, a grand slam that put the Rockers ahead 13-10 in a game they once trailed 10-0.

The bullpen hurled the final 6.2 innings, holding Hagerstown to six hits and two runs.

Game four of this six game set is slated to begin Friday at 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point. The Rockers will send Matt Colucci (2-2, 7.09) to the mound opposed by ALPB June Pitcher of the Month Eddy Demurias (5-2, 5.05) for Hagerstown. Rocker fans can follow the action live on DugoutTV.org or the audio broadcast on the free app MixLR.







Atlantic League Stories from July 16, 2026

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