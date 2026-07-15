Down by Six, Rockers Roll a Seven with Rally over Hagerstown

Published on July 15, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers completed an improbable comeback over the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars on Wednesday, afternoon, taking an 11-10 win after erasing a six-run deficit to extend their winning streak to seven games.

Down by six runs at 10-4 in the sixth inning, the Rockers took the lead in the eighth when Luke Napleton crushed a 462-foot two run home run to center to give the Rockers an 11-10 advantage.

The comeback tied a club record for largest comeback in team history. High Point had trailed Gastonia 8-2 in 2025 before rebounding for a 13-12 victory.

After Hagerstown jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, Ivan Melendez answered back for High Point, clubbing a two-run homer to put the Rockers ahead 2-1in the bottom of the first. The round-tripper marked Melendez's fourth straight game with a home run, tying a club record for most consecutive games with a homer.

In the third, Hagerstown crushed a pair of solo home runs to move ahead 3-2. Alex Isola and Baron Radcliff both left the yard. Cade Fergus added a homer of his own in the fourth, a two-run shot that put Hagerstown ahead 5-2.

High Point clawed back within one in the fourth when Nolan Watson and Aidan Brewer each drove in a run, but Hagerstown answered back with a four-run sixth that put the Flying Boxcars ahead 10-4.

The Rockers battled back when Ty Hubbard doubled home a run in the sixth to cut the deficit to 10-5. Braxton Davidson and Mikey Kane clubbed back-to-back home runs in the seventh, Davidson's with a man aboard, to pull High Point back to within a pair at 10-8.

In the bottom of the eighth, Watson reached on an error and scored on a double by Skender to make it a one-run game. Napleton then belted his go-ahead two-run homer that gave the Rockers the 11-10 lead.

Michael Brewer (L, 1-2) took the loss, two hits and three runs in his lone inning of work. Hagerstown starter Brennen Oxford, a former Wake Forest University pitcher, had allowed eight runs and 11 hits over his seven innings and departed with a 10-8 lead.

Alec Barger put the Boxcars down in order in the ninth to earn his second save of the season.

Stefan Raeth (W, 1-0), making his debut in a Rockers uniform, pitched a 1-2-3 eighth to earn the win.

High Point moves to 7-4 in the second half and 36-38 for the season as Hagerstown falls to 6-5, 47-27.

Game three of this six-game set is slated to begin Thursday at 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point. The Rockers will send Justin Jarvis (2-4, 6.03) to the mound opposed by southpaw Tommy Kane (4-2, 6.02) for Hagerstown. Rocker fans can follow the action live on DugoutTV.org or the audio broadcast on the free MixLR app.

NOTES: The Rockers placed OF Ryan McCarthy on the inactive list and signed utility player Quincy Nieporte. Nieporte was a member of the Rockers in 2021 and 2024.







Atlantic League Stories from July 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.