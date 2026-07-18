Hagerstown Tosses Three-Hitter at Rockers

Published on July 17, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - Hagerstown's pitching staff combined to hold the High Point Rockers to just three hits in a 5-0 shutout win on Friday night at Truist Point. The loss snaps the Rockers eight game winning streak.

Reigning ALPB Pitcher of the Month Eddy Demurias (W, 6-2) had yet another stellar performance for Hagerstown. The righty held High Point scoreless in his seven innings of work while fanning eight and allowing just two hits.

Hagerstown jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the third inning off Rockers starter Matt Colucci (L, 2-3) when Alex Isola singled in a run to give Hagerstown an early lead.

Darick Hall clubbed his 11th home run of the season in the eighth, a solo shot that put Hagerstown ahead 2-0.

Baron Radcliff cleared the bases with a double in the ninth, bringing home three runs and providing a cushion for the Hagerstown pen in the final frame.

High Point's only hits came on a third inning single by Ethan Skender, a sixth inning double by Luke Napleton and an eighth double from Quincy Nieporte.

High Point fell to 8-5 in the second half and 37-39 on the year as Hagerstown moves to 7-6 and 48-28. Game five of this six game set is slated to begin at 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point. The Rockers will send Yuhi Sako (5-5, 4.50) to the mound opposed by Darick Hall (0-0, 13.50) for Hagerstown. Rocker fans can follow the action live on DugoutTV.org or the audio broadcast on the free app MixLR.







Atlantic League Stories from July 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.