High Point Rockers Yuhi Sako Named ALPB Pitcher of the Week

Published on July 14, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release









High Point Rockers pitcher Yuhi Sako

(High Point Rockers, Credit: Rick Thomason) High Point Rockers pitcher Yuhi Sako(High Point Rockers, Credit: Rick Thomason)

HIGH POINT, N.C. - High Point Rockers pitcher Yuhi Sako today was named the Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week for July 7-12.

Sako, 26, made two starts for the High Point Rockers last week, posting a 1-0 record and a 1.29 ERA. He received a no-decision on July 7, leaving a tied game at Staten Island after six innings, having allowed one walk and five strikeouts. In his start on Sunday, July 12, Sako was perfect through four innings and allowed just two hits and no runs over eight innings. He struck out a career-high 10 batters and did not issue a walk. For the week, Sako fanned 15 in 14 innings, allowing just eight hits, two runs and a single walk while holding opposing batters to a .163 batting average.

Sako, who hails from Osaka, Japan, has been outstanding over the past month. On the morning of June 18, Sako was 2-5 with a 6.06 ERA. Since then he has gone 3-1 with a 1.875 ERA. The only Atlantic League pitcher with a better ERA over that time is Long Island's Tanner Jacobson who owns a 1.21 ERA. Sako has thrown 34 innings, allowed 23 hits, seven runs, three earned, while walking just three and striking out 33. Opponents have managed just a .192 batting average against him and for the season, Sako is now 5-5 with a 4.50 ERA.

The Rockers open a six-game homestand against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars tonight at 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point. High Point will send former North Carolina pitcher and ACC Pitcher of the Year Kent Emanuel vs. the Boxcars to open the series. -30- About High Point Baseball, Inc. The High Point Rockers, operated by the non-profit High Point Baseball, play their home games at Truist Point, a state-of-the-art $36 million ballpark which serves as a catalyst to the rejuvenation of downtown High Point. The Rockers have reached the Atlantic League playoffs in three of four years after winning the South Division title in both halves of the 2023 season. The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, an MLB Partner League, has 10 clubs from New York to North Carolina. For more, visit HighPointRockers.com.

Images from this story







Atlantic League Stories from July 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.