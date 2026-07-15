Davidson's Slam, Emanuel's Start Lift Rockers to Sixth Straight Victory

Published on July 14, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers' Braxton Davidson hit a grand slam and starting pitcher Kent Emanuel tossed six shutout innings as the Rockers won their sixth straight game, downing Hagerstown 11-5 on Tuesday night at Truist Point.

Emmanuel (W, 3-0) was stellar in his third start since returning from the injured list. The southpaw hurled six innings of scoreless ball, allowing just two hits while fanning eight with just one walk.

Ivan Melendez, Davidson, Mikey Kane and Aidan Brewer all clubbed home runs to power the High Point offense.

The Rockers move to 6-4 in the second half and remain tied for first place in the South Division.

High Point built an 8-0 lead before Hagerstown was able to muster its first run. Melendez hit a solo shot in the second and Ethan Skender legged out an infield single for an RBI and a 2-0 High Point advanta.

Kane singled home a run in the fourth before the Rockers exploded for five runs in the fifth. Four of those came on Davidson's grand slam which was immediately followed by a solo shot from Kane.

Nick Longhi doubled home a run in the sixth as High Point moved ahead 8-0.

Kyle Halbohn came on the the seventh and allowed the Boxcars four runs on five hits including a two-run homer from Jared Carr. Hagerstown added a solo run in the eighth off Nick Timpanelli.

The Rockers closed out their scoring in the eighth with a solo homer from Brewer and an RBI double from Melendez who finished the night with three extra base hits and a pair of RBI. Longhi also recorded three hits as part of High Point's 13-hit attack.

DJ Johnson (L, 5-4) was tagged with the loss, surrendering seven High Point runs in his four innings of work for Hagerstown.

Game two of this six game set is slated to begin Wednesday at 12:05 at Truist Point. The Rockers will send David Hess (6-4, 5.35) to the mound opposed by southpaw Brennan Oxford (3-1, 3.91) for Hagerstown. Rocker fans can follow the action live on DugoutTV or the audio broadcast on the free MixLR app.

NOTES: The Rockers traded shortstop Patrick Sanchez to the Lexington Legends for a player to be named later. .. High Point released LHP Dalton Hitt and signed right-handed reliever Stefan Raeth while also activating OF Chase Nixon.







Atlantic League Stories from July 14, 2026

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