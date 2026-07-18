Ducks Top Stormers in Back-And-Forth Ballgame

Published on July 17, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Lancaster Stormers 9-6 on Friday night in the fifth game of a six-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Aaron Takacs gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead in the second inning on an opposite-field solo home run off Stormers starter Kyle Lazer. Lancaster tied the game in the third on a sacrifice fly to right off the bat of Tristin English. However, Long Island took the lead back in the bottom of the inning on a sac fly to right by Gavin Collins and an RBI single down the left field line from Marcus Chiu.

The Stormers took the lead in the fifth with a four-run frame, highlighted by Corey Rosier's sac fly to shallow left and Joe DeLuca's three-run double to center. The Ducks answered right back though in the bottom of the frame, as Terrell Tatum's RBI single and Takacs' infield single coupled with an error that scored Collins tied the game at five.

A three-run sixth, highlighted by Wilmer Difo's two-run home run to right and Chiu's sac fly to right, put the Flock in front 8-5. English's solo homer to left-center in the seventh closed the gap to two, but a wild pitch scored Jorge Bonifacio in the bottom of the inning to make it 9-6 Ducks.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Drew VerHagen pitched two scoreless innings for the Ducks, giving up a hit and a walk while striking out three. Lazer lasted four and two-thirds innings, conceding five runs (four earned) on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts. Jacob Asa (3-1) picked up the win, pitching one and one-third innings and allowing a run on two hits and a walk with one strikeout. Ronnie Voacolo (3-2) took the loss, surrendering three runs on four hits and two walks in two-thirds of an inning. Rafael Kelly earned his fifth save after recording the final four outs of the game.

Difo led the Ducks offense with two hits, two RBIs, two runs, a walk and two stolen bases. Takacs added two hits, an RBI and a run. Long Island stole seven more bases in the game and now is 56 for their last 56 in stolen base attempts.

The Ducks and Stormers continue their six-game series on Saturday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Following the game, all fans in attendance will be treated to a Fireworks Spectacular, presented by Uncle Giuseppe's. It will also be a Long Island MacArthur Airport Lucky Seat Saturday the ballpark. Right-hander Ryan Cardona (1-0, 2.25) takes the mound for the Ducks against Stormers southpaw Brady Tedesco (0-3, 12.64).

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 726 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from July 17, 2026

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