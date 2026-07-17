Ducks Race Past Stormers and into Record Book

Published on July 16, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Lancaster Stormers 12-7 on Thursday evening in the third game of a six-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Long Island made it 2-0 in their favor in the bottom half of the first inning against Lancaster starting pitcher Jason Bollman on a double play ball that plated Kole Kaler and a balk that scored Terrell Tatum. The Stormers cut the deficit to 2-1 in the second on Nathan Martorella's leadoff solo home run to right field versus Ducks starter Michael Dominguez.

The Flock took a 4-1 advantage in the last of the second on Kaler's RBI double and Tatum's run-scoring single. Lancaster got to within 4-2 in the fourth on Martorella's second solo tater. Long Island added a run in the last of the fourth on Tatum's run-scoring infield base hit. The Ducks plated two more runs in the fifth on an Alsander Womack RBI groundout and Jorge Bonifacio sacrifice fly, three in the sixth thanks to a Gavin Collins 405-foot two run over the second wall of advertising in left and an Arron Takacs RBI base knock, and two in the seventh on Collins' two-run double. The Ducks finished the ballgame with 13 stolen bases in total, good for both a new franchise and Atlantic League record for bags swiped in a single contest.

Dominguez (4-2) picked up the victory, allowing three runs on three hits in five innings pitched, walking two while striking out seven. Bollman (4-6) was tagged with the loss, surrendering seven runs on eight hits in four innings of work, walking and striking out three batters.

Tatum had three hits, two RBIs, three runs scored, and four stolen bases, which ties a Ducks franchise record for most bags swiped in a single contest. Kaler had two hits, an RBI, three runs scored and three stolen bases. Collins had two hits, four RBIs and a run scored. Marcus Chiu notched a pair of hits and a run scored, and Takacs chipped in with two hits, an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base.

The Ducks and Stormers continue their six-game series on Friday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It will be a Tap Room Friday at the ballpark. As fans exit the ballpark, Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for a special offer from The Tap Room to enjoy at any of their Long Island locations.

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live via Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 726 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825). Fans can follow all the action live via Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today.







Atlantic League Stories from July 16, 2026

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