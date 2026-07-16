Revs' Streaks Fall at Hands of Hawks

Published on July 16, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): The York Revolution saw a five-game winning streak and an eight-game home winning streak come to a close, dropping Wednesday night's contest to the Staten Island FerryHawks, 9-3 at WellSpan Park. The Revs also suffered their first loss to the FerryHawks all season after 10 consecutive wins.

Gary Mattis opened the scoring with a two-out RBI double to left in the top of the first.

The Revs answered as Brian Rey bashed his own RBI double to left and Jacob Teter added an RBI single to right for a 2-1 lead before the first inning was over.

Staten Island seesawed back ahead with two in the third on Brandon Wagner's seeing-eye single through the hole and into right.

Luis Garcia served an RBI single into shallow center for another run in the fourth as the Staten Island lead grew to 4-2.

The FerryHawks took control with five in the sixth, the biggest inning allowed by the Revs since June 17 vs Southern Maryland. Blake Rutherford's infield single along the first base line plated the first run and Mattis (3-for-5) drove in his second of the night on a base hit to left. Nick Decker roped a two-run double high off the right field fence with a third run coming home on the throw as the FerryHawks cleared the bases, building a 9-2 lead.

The Revs did not score again until Mike Rosario slammed a pinch-hit homer to right in the bottom of the eighth.

York was out-hit 16-13 and both teams stranded 12 runners.

The Revs went just 3-for-16 with runners in scoring position and were 1-for-13 to end the game in that situation with just an infield hit that did not produce a run.

Notes: Tomo Otosaka went 3-for-4 with a pair of steals, becoming the league's fourth to 30 steals this season; he also moved past Travis Witherspoon into sole possession of fourth on the Revs' career steals list with 76. Rey (2-for-5) becomes the league's first to 100 hits this season while extending his hitting streak to seven games; he has now hit safely in 42 of his last 45. Teter's first inning RBI was his 21st in the past eight home games. Rosario's pinch-hit homer is the 11th in Revs history and first since David Washington on May 17, 2024 at Lancaster. Staten Island improves to 2-36 on the road; their only other road victory came on June 2 at Long Island. The Revs' 10-game winning streak against the FerryHawks was the longest to start a season series in franchise history and the third longest overall against an opponent. York's eight-game home winning streak was tied for third longest in team history and was the longest since June 2024, two games shy of a franchise record.

Next: The Revs will host the FerryHawks on Thursday at 11 a.m. for Camp Day as RHP Rhett Kouba (6-2, 4.23) faces righty Nick Payero (2-7, 6.92). It is also a Hunger Free Thursday presented by Members 1st Federal Credit Union. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







Atlantic League Stories from July 16, 2026

Revs' Streaks Fall at Hands of Hawks - York Revolution

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.