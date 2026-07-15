Revs Extend Winning Streaks Upon Return Home

Published on July 15, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): The York Revolution returned home with a 10-4 victory over the Staten Island FerryHawks on Tuesday night at WellSpan Park. York extended its overall winning streak to five consecutive games while the Revs' home winning streak extends to eight in-a-row, two shy of a franchise record.

York jumped ahead right away as Shed Long Jr. delivered a two-out, two-run single to right in the bottom of the first for a 2-0 lead.

The Revs built a commanding 8-0 lead through two innings after rallying to put up six in the second. Tomo Otosaka (3-for-5) served an RBI single into center for his 11th RBI in the past five games. Brian Rey (3-for-3, three RBI) pounded his first of two doubles in the game with a two-run shot to the gap in left center. On the day he was announced as an Atlantic League All-Star, Jacob Teter added a sac fly to left. Jackson Ross put a stamp on the outburst with a tape measure two-run homer to left as FerryHawks starter Hiro Yamada (0-4) did not make it out of the second inning.

Staten Island plated a pair of unearned runs in the third when Otosaka missed Gary Mattis' single to center as the ball rolled to the center field fence allowing two runs to score including Mattis who rounded the bases.

York recovered one of those runs in the fourth on Teter's RBI single through a drawn-in infield for a 9-2 lead.

Matt Hogan drove an opposite field solo homer to left center in the top of the fifth and Robby Barham brought home a run on a ground out in the sixth for the FerryHawks.

The Revs plated one last run in the bottom of the sixth when Otosaka launched a leadoff double off the Arch Nemesis and scored on Rey's sac fly to center.

Revs starter Julian Costa (3-1) improved to 3-0 with a 1.37 ERA at home, earning the win with his fourth quality start in five career outings overall. The lefty went six innings and allowed just two earned runs in the victory.

Hunter Parsons took care of a scoreless seventh, stranding a pair of two-out runners when catcher Austin Bates made a great leaning snag against the third base dugout entrance to end the inning.

Jason Bickford struck out five in two innings to close it out in his home debut. The rookie struck out the side in the eighth to strand a pair of walks before working a perfect ninth with two more punch outs.

The Revs improve to 43-30 overall reaching another highwater mark at 13 games over .500. They improve to 8-2 in the second half and hold sole possession of first place for the second time, moving a game in front of Long Island in the standings.

Notes: York's eight-game home winning streak is the Revs' longest since 2024 and two shy of a franchise record 10-gamer set in 2011; it's the eighth time in franchise history they've won at least eight in-a-row at home. It's the third time this season they've won at least seven straight at home as they are now 26-11 at WellSpan Park. The Revs have won 11 of their last 13 overall and are 15-5 in their last 20 games. The Revs are 10-0 against the FerryHawks, continuing a franchise record start for any head-to-head season series. Rey has a league-leading 98 hits and has hit safely in 41 of his last 44 games. Long Jr. (2-for-4) is 10-for-22 with 11 RBI in six games to begin his Revs career. With three scoreless innings on Tuesday, the Revs' bullpen has allowed just two runs on three hits in 13.0 innings over the last three games.

Next: The Revs host the FerryHawks on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. with LHP Shawn Rapp (1-2, 4.39) scheduled to make his second career start. It is WellSpan Team Member Night, Bark in the Park, and a Winning Wednesday presented by PA Lottery. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







Atlantic League Stories from July 15, 2026

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