Revs Return from Kentucky with Fourth Consecutive Win

Published on July 12, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(Lexington, KY): Austin Bates homered and drove in three as the York Revolution won their fourth in-a-row, 8-4 over the Lexington Legends on Sunday afternoon at Common Spirit Ballpark.

York rallied for four runs in the third to open the scoring. After Devonte Brown reached on a walk from Joe Miceli, Bates hammered his second homer of the year, a two-run shot over the Revs bullpen in left field for a 2-0 lead. Tomo Otosaka followed with a walk and a steal, and after a pitching change, Nick Dunn greeted Raudy Rivera with an RBI double off the left field fence. Two batters later, Jacob Teter ripped a two-out RBI single to right for a 4-0 lead.

Lexington got on the board in the bottom half as Damiano Palmegiani homered to left and Curtis Terry smacked an RBI double down the third base line. Dylan Rock added a homer to left center an inning later as the lead shrunk to 4-3.

The Revs expanded the lead in the sixth as Bates ripped an RBI single to left and Otosaka picked up his 10th RBI on the four-game winning streak with a ground out for a 6-3 advantage.

A wild pitch brought home a Legends run in the bottom of the sixth, but they were unable to pull any closer, stranding 12 runners including at least one in each of the final eight innings.

The Revs tacked on two more in the ninth as Jackson Ross bounced a run-scoring single up the middle and Drew Ramirez belted an RBI double against the left field fence.

York used five pitchers to combine on the victory.

Brandon Peterson went four innings in his second career start, exiting with a 4-3 lead.

Jason Bickford left the bases loaded in the fifth and allowed just one run in the sixth, going two innings in his Revs debut.

Jose Lopez (1-0) struck out two in a scoreless seventh as he was awarded the win.

Ryan Shreve and Josh Mollerus closed it out with scoreless frames in the eighth and ninth, respectively.

Notes: The four-game road winning streak is the Revs' longest since a five-gamer last July. It's the first time they've won four consecutive games in the same road series since a four-game sweep on Labor Day weekend, 2023 at High Point. The Revs pick up their first road series win of the year as they previously had three series losses and three splits. The Revs have won 10 of their last 12 overall and are 14-5 in their last 19 games. They remain tied for first place in the second half with a 7-2 mark, and are a season-high 12 games over .500 overall at 42-30 for the year. Mollerus' scoreless outing was his fifth in-a-row. Bickford becomes the franchise record sixth rookie to suit up for the Revs this year. Otosaka stole the 74th bag of his Revs career in the top of the third, tying Travis Witherspoon for fourth most all-time. Brian Rey's infield single in the ninth was his 95th hit of the year. Teter went 3-for-4, reaching 90 hits for the season. Ramirez reached four times, going 2-for-3 with an RBI double and a steal; he finished the series 10-for-20 with six steals and four RBI. Bates' three RBI tied his season-best. The Revs have outscored opponents 75-28 in the third inning this year and 520-395 overall for the season.

Next: York returns home to open a six-game homestand Tuesday vs Staten Island at 6:30 p.m. LHP Julian Costa (2-1, 4.56) starts the opener. It is YMCA Member Appreciation Night and a WellSpan Silver Slugger Tuesday. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







Atlantic League Stories from July 12, 2026

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