Big Sixth Declaws Crabs

Published on July 12, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







A six-run bottom of the sixth, built on six singles, delivered a 10-7 victory to the Lancaster Stormers over the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on Sunday afternoon at Penn Medicine Park.

The rally was nearly cut off at zero.

Down, 5-4, the Stormers loaded the bases off Anthony Borrero (2-1). At that point, Southern Maryland summoned right-handed ace Rafi Vazquez, who owned a 0.26 ERA coming into the afternoon.

Vazquez struck out Troy Schreffler looking on three pitches. Jalen Battles was retired on a pop up to second. Melvin Mercedes took a called strike before ripping a ground ball on the right side. Second baseman Brody Fahr made a diving stop but rushed the throw to Vazquez from his knees allowing a second run to score.

With the lead, the Stormers did not let up. Corey Rosier walked to reload the bases. Tristin English's line drive ticked off the glove of shortstop Dylan Hoy as two more runners strode home. Joseph Carpenter singled up the middle to bring home Rosier with the fifth run of the inning. Nathan Martorella capped the uprising with a sharp single to right.

Ronnie Voacolo (3-1) retired six of seven batters after taking over in the fifth. The right-hander yielded a single to Danny Bautista, Jr. with one out in the seventh. Ezequiel Pagan followed with a walk. Voacolo closed out his afternoon with a strikeout of Jackson Loftin.

Kaleb Sophy entered to face left-handed batting Ethan Wilson and seemed to retire the Southern Maryland right fielder on a routine fly ball to left. However, Schreffler and Rosier got their signals crossed and allowed the ball to drop untouched for a two-run double.

Sophy retired Carlos Rojas on a grounder for the final out of the inning. Cole Patten and Phil Diehl each allowed one single to hold the lead. Diehl earned his third save of the series and fifth of the season.

Battles had staked Lancaster to a 3-1 lead with a three-run homer onto the picnic deck in the third inning. Singles by Pagan and Loftin off starter JT Weaver tied the game in the third, and Fahr produced a 5-3 Southern Maryland lead with a two-run single into right center with two outs in the fourth.

Battles brought Lancaster closer with an RBI double to left in the fourth frame.

The Stormers head to Long Island for a six-game series against the Ducks, starting Tuesday. Matt Swarmer (0-4) will get the start for Lancaster. Fans may follow all the action on the road trip via Dugout TV, powered by HTN.

NOTES: Martorella had his first three-hit game as a Stormer...Battles drove in four runs for the second consecutive Sunday...Rosier extended his on-base streak to 19 games with a walk and a single...All three teams ahead of Lancaster in the North also won.







Atlantic League Stories from July 12, 2026

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