Ducks Make History in Victory over Dirty Birds

Published on July 12, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Charleston, W.Va.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Charleston Dirty Birds 4-3 on Sunday afternoon in the final game of a six-game series at GoMart Ballpark.

The Ducks jumped out in front 1-0 in the top half of the second inning on Wilmer Difo's RBI single off Dirty Birds starting pitcher Keyvius Sampson. Charleston plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame for a 2-1 advantage on Yassel Pino's RBI double and Jaylen Smith's sacrifice fly versus Long Island starter Ryan Cardona. The Flock scored two runs in the seventh for a 3-2 lead thanks to a Kole Kaler game-tying RBI single and Gavin Collins' two-out, go-ahead run-scoring base knock to the opposite-field in right.

The Ducks added what turned out to be a king-sized insurance run in the ninth for a 4-2 cushion by way of a Collins RBI fielder's choice. In the last of the ninth, the Dirty Birds cut the visitors lead in half at 4-3 on CC Randolph's run-scoring base hit, but the rally would fall short as Rafael Kelly would strand the tying-run at first in Randolph by erasing the winning run at the plate in Pino on a fly ball to Terrell Tatum in centerfield as the right-hander closed the ballgame out for his fourth save of the series and the season.

Sampson tallied a no-decision, allowing one run on five hits in five innings pitched, walking two and striking out five. Cardona (1-0) notched his first victory in a Ducks uniform, giving up two runs on three hits and a pair of walks across six innings of work for his first quality start in 2026. Lance Lusk (1-3) suffered the loss in relief, surrendering two unearned runs on two hits in one inning on the mound, striking out one batter.

It was a record-breaking day for Long Island as the Ducks finished the contest with 12 stolen bases, setting a new single-game franchise record which previously was 10 bags swiped, happening two prior times, last taking place on July 20, 2025 against Charleston at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. The Flock also tied an Atlantic League record for most thefts in a single game, joining the Gastonia Ghost Peppers who notched 12 stolen bases at Charleston last season and the Charleston Dirty Birds, who had 12 steals earlier this season on June 19th at Hagerstown. Kaler led the charge with four stolen bases, Johnni Turbo swiped three bags, Tatum stole a pair, and Aaron Takacs, Difo and Collins each had one apiece as Long Island finished the six-game series a perfect 33-for-33 on the basepaths.

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, July 14, to open a six-game series against the Lancaster Stormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It will be a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday and a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark.

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live via Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 726 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825). Fans can follow all the action live via Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today.







Atlantic League Stories from July 12, 2026

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