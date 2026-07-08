Dirty Birds Even up Series with Ducks

Published on July 8, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Charleston, W.Va.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Charleston Dirty Birds on Wednesday morning in the second game of a six-game series at GoMart Ballpark.

The Ducks scored single runs in the third, fifth and eighth innings on a Johnni Turbo run-scoring fielder's choice, a Jorge Bonifacio 381-foot solo home run to left field and a bases loaded walk issued to Aaron Takacs. Alsander Womack tallied a hit and a walk for the visitors, while Takacs walked twice and scored a run. Gavin Collins collected a single and two free passes, and in his debut with the Flock, Terrell Tatum walked in all four of his plate appearances and scored a run.

The Dirty Birds were led by Jhon Nunez' two-run home run, two runs scored and two walks. Narciso Crook singled, doubled, drove in a run, scored twice and drew a walk, while Yassel Pino added a two-run homer and drove in three.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Ryan Langford allowed a run and a hit in three innings of work, walking three and striking out two. David Lebron gave up one run on three hits in four innings on the mound, walking six while striking out three. Francisco Mateo (4-4) was the winner after allowing a run and a hit in one inning out of the bullpen, walking one and striking out a pair of batters. J.P. Woodward (1-1) suffered the loss, giving up seven runs and eight hits in one and two-thirds innings, walking three and striking out one.

The Ducks and Dirty Birds continue their six-game set on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at GoMart Ballpark. Fans can follow all the action live via Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today. Right-hander Tanner Jacobson (2-3, 3.2) gets the nod for the Ducks against Dirty Birds righty Trent Riddick (1-0, 6.43).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, July 14, to open a six-game series against the Lancaster Stormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It will be a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday and a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 726 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from July 8, 2026

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